Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala is making waves at the Genesis Scottish Open, tied for fourth place with an impressive 13-under after three rounds. Theegala shot consistent rounds of 65, 66, and 66, positioning himself as a strong contender in the tournament.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma, meanwhile, shot an even-par 70 in the third round, moving to tied 61st. Sharma recorded six birdies and six bogeys, bringing him to 3-under with one round remaining. While he has been able to secure birdies, he has also been hampered by too many dropped shots.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg leads the tournament at 17-under, with local golfer Robert MacIntyre close behind at 15-under. PGA Tour winner Adam Scott (64) sits in third at 14-under.

Aberg began the day with a one-shot advantage at The Renaissance Club but trailed MacIntyre by two on the back nine. The Scot carded a 63, delighting local fans and catapulting himself up the leaderboard. However, Aberg birdied the 16th and 17th holes to finish with a 65, maintaining his lead as he seeks his first Rolex series win.

Scott matched MacIntyre’s 64 to sit at 14-under, just one shot ahead of Theegala and the American duo of Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im, as well as Frenchman Antoine Rozner. The home fans will be rooting for MacIntyre, who was denied victory last year, but Aberg has looked steady and unlikely to stumble with rounds of 64, 64, and 65 so far.

As Theegala continues to showcase his talent and determination, Indian-Americans have much to be proud of, with their golfer standing tall among the best in the world at the Genesis Scottish Open.