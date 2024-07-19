Hardik Pandya announces separation with his Serbian wife Natasa

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, after four years together. The announcement was made on Thursday, July 18, following months of speculation.

Rumors began during the 2024 Indian Premier League season when a Reddit post noted that Natasa had deleted their photos and removed Hardik’s name from her Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

In a joint statement on Instagram, the former couple shared that they have mutually parted ways and will co-parent their son, Agastya.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Hardik said via his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

- Advertisement -

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” he added.

“We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik concluded his statement.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their child on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their vows in February 2023 in Udaipur with a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Pandya revealed after the 2024 T20 World Cup that he had been going through tough times but hadn’t spoken publicly about his troubles.

On Thursday, Pandya was also dropped from the Indian leadership group for the tour of Sri Lanka, where India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.