26.4 C
New York
Friday, July 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsHardik Pandya announces separation with his Serbian wife Natasa
Sports

Hardik Pandya announces separation with his Serbian wife Natasa

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya (L) with his Serbian wife Natasa Stankovic (R) and their son Agastya (C). (Photo credit: @hardikpandya93)

Related stories

Sports

Golfer Sahith Theegala shines at Genesis Scottish Open, tied for fourth

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala is making waves at the...
Sports

Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to secure Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a commanding performance at Wimbledon on...
Sports

India hopes for gold medal in Paris Olympics in hockey

India ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic men's...
Sports

Gautam Gambhir becomes head coach of the India’s cricket team replacing Dravid

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was named head coach...
Health News

Cricket fans used chartered flights to travel between venues during T20 World Cup

Die-hard cricket fans used chartered flights to travel between...

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, after four years together. The announcement was made on Thursday, July 18, following months of speculation.

Rumors began during the 2024 Indian Premier League season when a Reddit post noted that Natasa had deleted their photos and removed Hardik’s name from her Instagram profile.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the former couple shared that they have mutually parted ways and will co-parent their son, Agastya.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Hardik said via his Instagram.

- Advertisement -

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” he added.

“We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik concluded his statement.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their child on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their vows in February 2023 in Udaipur with a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Pandya revealed after the 2024 T20 World Cup that he had been going through tough times but hadn’t spoken publicly about his troubles.

On Thursday, Pandya was also dropped from the Indian leadership group for the tour of Sri Lanka, where India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Golfer Sahith Theegala shines at Genesis Scottish Open, tied for fourth

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bollywood actor Tabu appears in second teaser of HBO Max Series ‘Dune: Prophecy’ | Watch video

Entertainment 0
The second teaser for HBO Max's Dune: Prophecy has...

Zeenat Aman to collaborate with Rakul Preet Singh, video goes viral

Entertainment 0
Rakul Preet Singh is collaborating with legendary actress Zeenat...

Blue Screen Day: Global outage leaves Microsoft users frustrated

Business 0
In an unprecedented global outage, Microsoft services were down...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc