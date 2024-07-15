29.3 C
New York
Monday, July 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsAlcaraz dominates Djokovic to secure Wimbledon title
Sports

Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to secure Wimbledon title

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain smiles with the Gentlemen’s Singles trophy from the Clubhouse Balcony following his victory in the Gentlemen's Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Sports

Golfer Sahith Theegala shines at Genesis Scottish Open, tied for fourth

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala is making waves at the...
Sports

India hopes for gold medal in Paris Olympics in hockey

India ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic men's...
Sports

Gautam Gambhir becomes head coach of the India’s cricket team replacing Dravid

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was named head coach...
Health News

Cricket fans used chartered flights to travel between venues during T20 World Cup

Die-hard cricket fans used chartered flights to travel between...
Sports

Indian Cricket Champions celebrate with fans by hosting victory rally in Mumbai

Indian Cricket Team T20 World Cup Victory Celebration Highlights:...

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a commanding performance at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to secure his second consecutive Wimbledon title. The Spanish third seed showcased a blend of power and finesse, winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in a match that underscored his dominance on Centre Court.

Alcaraz’s victory marks his fourth Grand Slam win, equaling the Open Era record for most Grand Slams won at age 21 or under, alongside legends like Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. Additionally, he becomes just the sixth man to achieve the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

From the outset, Alcaraz seized control with a break in a stunning opening game that lasted 14 minutes. Djokovic, visibly struggling to find his rhythm after recent knee surgery, couldn’t match Alcaraz’s intensity from the baseline or defend against his trademark drop shots. Despite a brief resurgence from Djokovic in the third set, Alcaraz maintained his composure to secure victory in a tense tie-break.

Reflecting on his achievement, Alcaraz expressed his elation: “Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy. I said my dream is to win Wimbledon when I was just 11 years old.”

Djokovic, who remains without a title this year, acknowledged Alcaraz’s exceptional performance: “Credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court, he had it all today.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India hopes for gold medal in Paris Olympics in hockey
Next article
Golfer Sahith Theegala shines at Genesis Scottish Open, tied for fourth

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Viral video captures men singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ in Mumbai local train | Watch video

Trending 0
A video of men singing Sonu Nigam's 1997 hit...

Trudeau praises Diljit Dosanjh’s historic concert in Canada

Entertainment 0
Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, made history by...

Trump’s safety is an act of God, says Vivek Ramaswamy

News 0
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on former...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc