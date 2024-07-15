Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to secure Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a commanding performance at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to secure his second consecutive Wimbledon title. The Spanish third seed showcased a blend of power and finesse, winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in a match that underscored his dominance on Centre Court.

Alcaraz’s victory marks his fourth Grand Slam win, equaling the Open Era record for most Grand Slams won at age 21 or under, alongside legends like Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. Additionally, he becomes just the sixth man to achieve the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

From the outset, Alcaraz seized control with a break in a stunning opening game that lasted 14 minutes. Djokovic, visibly struggling to find his rhythm after recent knee surgery, couldn’t match Alcaraz’s intensity from the baseline or defend against his trademark drop shots. Despite a brief resurgence from Djokovic in the third set, Alcaraz maintained his composure to secure victory in a tense tie-break.

Reflecting on his achievement, Alcaraz expressed his elation: “Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy. I said my dream is to win Wimbledon when I was just 11 years old.”

Djokovic, who remains without a title this year, acknowledged Alcaraz’s exceptional performance: “Credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court, he had it all today.”