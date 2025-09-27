2,417 Indians deported from US in 2025, says Indian External Affairs Ministry

Highlights:

2,417 Indians deported from the United States between January 20 and September 25, 2025.

Harjit Kaur, 73, who lived in the US for nearly 30 years, among those deported.

MEA emphasizes promotion of legal migration pathways and opposition to illegal migration.

Indian government conducts thorough background checks before accepting deportees. - Advertisement -

Efforts underway to crack down on visa fraud and illegal migration networks.

Deportations coincide with intensified US enforcement targeting undocumented immigrants, including South Asians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that 2,417 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States between January 20 and September 25, 2025. The figures highlight ongoing challenges related to undocumented migration, as well as India’s efforts to ensure proper verification and facilitate legal pathways for its citizens.

The deportation of 73-year-old Harjit Kaur from Punjab, who had lived in the US for nearly three decades, has brought renewed attention to the issue. Kaur’s case sparked emotional responses online, with many pointing out the personal and human costs of immigration enforcement. Despite decades in the United States, she was reportedly not allowed to bid farewell to her family before being placed on a flight to India.

India’s stance on illegal migration

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s position on illegal migration, stressing the importance of legal avenues for international travel. “We want to promote legal pathways for migration. At the same time, India stands against illegal migration,” Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

He further explained that the Indian government actively verifies the nationality of all citizens living abroad without proper documentation. “Once the Indian nationality of any person who is in any country without legal status is proved, they are taken back. This is also the case with the US,” he added.

The MEA’s approach underscores India’s dual strategy: promoting safe, legal migration while cooperating with foreign governments on deportations of individuals residing illegally abroad.

Background checks before Indians deported

Before accepting any deportee, the Indian government carries out thorough background checks to confirm nationality. Jaiswal explained, “Whenever there is a person who does not possess a legal status in any country and he or she is referred to us, we do the background check and confirm the nationality.”

This process ensures that only verified Indian nationals are repatriated, and that the government maintains control over legal and administrative procedures. It also highlights India’s efforts to avoid wrongful deportation and uphold procedural transparency.

Crackdown on visa fraud and illegal migration

The MEA also emphasized its cooperation with state authorities to address visa fraud, human smuggling, and other forms of illegal migration. “We want to see how best we can clamp down on illegal migration because that undermines our efforts to promote legal migration,” Jaiswal said.

Indian officials have increasingly focused on preventing illegal migration networks from exploiting citizens seeking opportunities abroad. The crackdown complements the country’s broader policies encouraging lawful employment and study abroad through verified programs and official channels.

US enforcement and implications for Indians deported

The 2025 deportations coincide with a broader wave of immigration enforcement in the United States, targeting undocumented immigrants, overstayers, and those living without valid visas. A significant number of deportees come from South Asia, reflecting the scale of migration from countries such as India.

Harjit Kaur’s case has drawn particular attention because of her long-term residence in the US. Advocates and social media users highlighted the emotional impact of deportation and called for reconsideration of humanitarian aspects in enforcement policies.

Despite these individual cases, the Indian government continues to stress the need for legal migration pathways. By verifying nationality, coordinating with foreign authorities, and promoting lawful migration programs, India aims to balance compliance with international regulations and the welfare of its citizens abroad.

Looking ahead

The MEA’s statements underline that India will continue to facilitate legal mobility while taking a firm stance against illegal migration. Indians deported from the United States in 2025 are part of a broader international trend that emphasizes verification, legality, and cooperation between nations to manage migration effectively.

By encouraging lawful pathways and monitoring overseas Indian populations, the government seeks to protect citizens while maintaining international legal standards. Cases like Harjit Kaur’s illustrate the challenges involved but also reinforce the importance of structured and transparent processes in managing migration.