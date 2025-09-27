‘They Call Him OG’ Review: Pawan Kalyan’s comeback thrills fans while Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut divides opinions

Highlights:

Pawan Kalyan delivers a high-voltage performance, thrilling fans with his screen presence and action sequences.

Director Sujeeth receives praise for creating a mass entertainer that showcases the star’s strengths.

Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau, with reactions ranging from stylish and credible to underutilized.

Some viewers find the storyline predictable, particularly in the second half, leading to mixed audience responses.

The film primarily caters to Pawan Kalyan’s fan base, emphasizing spectacle over narrative complexity.

Director Sujeeth’s action-packed gangster drama OG has generated significant attention following its paid previews. Fans of Pawan Kalyan have praised the actor’s commanding screen presence and action sequences, while reactions to the storyline and Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema remain mixed.

Pawan Kalyan Shines in OG

Pawan Kalyan returns to the big screen as Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who has been off the radar for ten years. His sudden reappearance in Mumbai sets the stage for a showdown with rival gangster Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The storyline follows a classic revenge arc, designed to highlight Pawan Kalyan’s charisma and mass appeal.

Fans have lauded Pawan Kalyan’s performance, describing it as high-voltage and thrilling. Social media reactions indicate that Sujeeth has successfully crafted a film that plays to the actor’s strengths, delivering both signature swag and larger-than-life action moments. For supporters, seeing Pawan Kalyan on screen in a political era adds extra weight to his performance.

“Sujeeth has truly managed to unlock a side of the Power Star that his fans have been desperate to see,” noted one social media post, reflecting the widespread excitement around Pawan Kalyan’s comeback.

The Storyline: Simple but Effective

The plot of OG revolves around Ojas Gambheera’s return to Mumbai to confront his rival. While some viewers have found the story predictable, it serves as a strong foundation for Pawan Kalyan’s action sequences and dramatic moments. The film focuses less on narrative complexity and more on spectacle, ensuring that Pawan Kalyan remains the central figure throughout the story.

Critics and audiences agree that the film’s second half does not fully sustain the energy of the first, but for the actor’s core fan base, the plot’s simplicity is secondary to seeing Pawan Kalyan dominate the screen.

#OGReview: A treat for Pawan Kalyan fans, but not for everyone! Rating: (2.5☆/5) #TheyCallHimOG works best as a festival of his stardom rather than as a gripping gangster film!💥 #PawanKalyan #EmraanHashmi https://t.co/3XWqRRX9UY — CINEINFINITY (@cine_infinity) September 26, 2025

Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut

Emraan Hashmi plays Omi Bhau, the main antagonist in OG. His portrayal has been described as “deadly” and “stylish,” lending credibility to his conflict with Pawan Kalyan. However, some reviewers feel that the character is underdeveloped, suggesting that Hashmi’s potential was not fully utilized in a script heavily centered on the lead star.

Despite mixed reactions to his role, Hashmi’s performance adds intensity to the film and elevates the stakes for Pawan Kalyan’s character.

Audience Response and Box Office Buzz

The reception of OG is divided. Supporters praise Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life presence, action choreography, and his ability to dominate the screen. Social media is filled with reactions celebrating the actor’s performance.

On the other hand, some viewers criticized the storyline as routine, calling the plot predictable and noting that the second half lacks the excitement of the first. Despite these criticisms, the film clearly targets Pawan Kalyan’s fan base, who are likely to enjoy the spectacle and action over narrative surprises.

“If you’re a hardcore Pawan Kalyan fan, you’re probably having the time of your life,” one review noted.

Final Verdict: A Star-Driven Film

OG succeeds as a mass entertainer built around Pawan Kalyan’s screen persona. While the story may not break new ground, the film leverages his charisma and action sequences to deliver a cinematic experience that fans have eagerly awaited. Emraan Hashmi’s performance adds tension but is overshadowed by the film’s focus on its lead.

For audiences, OG is less about plot innovation and more about witnessing Pawan Kalyan reclaim the big screen with a commanding performance that confirms his status as a leading figure in Telugu cinema.