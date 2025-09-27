Dr Sanjay Bhojraj warns against the hidden heart risks of coffee and sugar

Highlights:

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj warns excess coffee and sugar can strain the heart.

Sugar spikes create harmful compounds (AGEs) that damage arteries.

Too much caffeine raises cortisol, disrupts sleep, and stresses the body.

Sugary coffee drinks cancel out coffee's health benefits.

Recommended limits: caffeine under 400 mg/day, sugar below 5–10% of calories.

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, often seen as an essential part of the daily routine. Many people also pair it with sweetened pastries or flavored lattes. However, US-based functional cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj warns that this combination of excess caffeine and sugar may silently contribute to long-term heart problems and accelerated biological aging.

“Excessive reliance on caffeine and sugar doesn’t just give you a quick boost — it keeps your body in a state of stress,” says Dr Sanjay Bhojraj. “Over time, this stress contributes to inflammation, disrupts sleep cycles, and strains the cardiovascular system, accelerating biological ageing.”

The Sugar Trap and Arterial Damage

According to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, foods and drinks with high sugar content cause sudden spikes in blood glucose. Research published in Circulation by the American Heart Association confirms that these spikes create Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), harmful compounds that damage proteins and fats.

“AGEs are like rust on your arteries,” explains Dr Sanjay Bhojraj. “They silently scar blood vessels, create chronic low-grade inflammation, and set the stage for heart disease.”

Over time, these hidden effects may lead to atherosclerosis, stiffening of blood vessels, and increased cardiovascular risk. The concerning factor is that individuals may feel normal while the long-term damage is quietly progressing.

The Caffeine Conundrum Explained by Dr Sanjay Bhojraj

Coffee itself is not inherently harmful. Studies published in the BMJ have shown that moderate consumption of three to five cups of black coffee daily may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and cognitive decline. The risks arise when caffeine intake becomes excessive.

The Mayo Clinic notes that too much caffeine raises blood pressure and increases cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.

“When caffeine is overused, the nervous system is stuck in fight-or-flight mode,” says Dr Sanjay Bhojraj. “This disrupts natural recovery, affects sleep quality, and leads to dependence on external stimulants for energy.”

This cycle often results in individuals consuming more coffee to counter fatigue, which further worsens the body’s stress response.

When Coffee Turns Into Dessert

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj highlights that black coffee may provide cardiovascular benefits, but the modern trend of sugary coffeehouse drinks often eliminates them. With added syrups, whipped cream, and flavorings, many beverages are comparable to high-calorie desserts.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist and CMC Vellore graduate, warns that these drinks spike insulin and cancel out coffee’s natural advantages. Harvard Health experts also caution that the sugar and cream in these drinks contribute to weight gain, diabetes, and cholesterol problems.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj on Cravings and Nutrition

A key point from Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is that cravings for coffee and sugar should not be viewed as personal weakness.

“Cravings for sugar and coffee are signals — they tell us our body is running on unstable fuel,” he says. “Instead of ignoring them, we should address what our body is really asking for: balanced nutrition and rest.”

Without addressing these signals, reliance on stimulants can lead to depleted energy reserves, worsened fatigue, and ongoing dependence.

How Much Coffee and Sugar Is Too Much?

Both caffeine and sugar should be consumed within recognized limits. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers up to 400 mg of caffeine per day safe for most adults, which equals about 3–4 cups of coffee. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting free sugar to under 10% of daily calorie intake, ideally closer to 5%.

“Moderation is the key,” says Dr Sanjay Bhojraj. “Enjoy your coffee, but skip the sugar and cream when possible, and be mindful of how much you rely on it to get through the day.”

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj’s Recommendations for Better Heart Health

To balance the love of coffee with long-term well-being, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj suggests simple but effective strategies:

Prefer black coffee over sugary coffeehouse drinks.

Reduce or avoid flavored syrups, whipped cream, and additives.

Keep caffeine consumption within the FDA’s recommended limits.

Address sugar cravings by focusing on balanced meals rather than stimulants.

Prioritize sleep and rest to reduce dependence on caffeine.

The message from Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is clear: coffee itself is not harmful when consumed responsibly, but excess caffeine and sugar create risks that build up quietly over time. By choosing black coffee, limiting sugar intake, and respecting recommended limits, individuals can enjoy their daily ritual while protecting their cardiovascular health.

As Dr Sanjay Bhojraj concludes:

“The fuel you choose today shapes your tomorrow. Small, mindful choices add up to better heart health, deeper sleep, more stable energy, and a longer, healthier life.”