India defeats Ireland by eight wickets in low-scoring T20I thriller in New York

India cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland, who were bowled out for 96 in a T20I at New York. In challenging batting conditions, Indian bowlers dominated, led by Hardik Pandya (3-27) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-6), while Ireland’s Gareth Delany was the only significant contributor with 26 runs.

Choosing a pace-heavy lineup, India opted for four fast bowlers, excluding spinner Kuldeep Yadav. This decision paid off as Arshdeep Singh (2-35) and Mohammed Siraj exploited the inconsistent bounce. Arshdeep set the tone, taking out both Irish openers early, with Paul Stirling top-edging a heave and Andy Balbirnie bowled while attempting a steer.

The uneven bounce proved hazardous, with players from both teams sustaining blows. India’s bowlers capitalized on this, continuously troubling the Irish batters. Harry Tector’s struggles epitomized Ireland’s innings, managing just 4 off 15 balls before a nasty short delivery from Bumrah ended his stay. Hardik also contributed significantly, bowling Lorcan Tucker with a nip-backer.

India’s spinners, too, joined the fray, with Axar Patel dismissing Barry McCarthy off a delivery that stuck in the pitch. At 50 for 8, Ireland seemed poised for a record low score but Delany’s aggressive 26 off 14 balls helped them reach 96.

Chasing a modest target, India started aggressively. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came out swinging, with contrasting results. Kohli fell early to Mark Adair, but Rohit, despite a few lucky escapes, scored a battling 52 before retiring hurt. Rishabh Pant, more fluent on the tricky surface, scored an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, sealing the win with a reverse-scoop six.