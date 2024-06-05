19.5 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Rain disrupts T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland, teams share points

By: vibhuti

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - JUNE 04: The scoreboard displays after the match is abandoned during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval on June 04, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Intermittent rain disrupted the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland on Tuesday, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. The game was reduced to a 10-overs-per-side affair, with Scotland posting a total of 90 for no loss in the first half before rain arrived at the inning break.

Due to the rain delay, England’s target was revised to 109 runs off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Scotland’s Michael Jones and George Munsey led the charge with impressive batting performances, with Jones scoring an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls and Munsey contributing an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls.

The match witnessed several rain interruptions, including a delay in the start of the game and a long break after the powerplay. Despite efforts to resume play, the persistent rain ultimately forced officials to cut the game short by 10 overs each in the two innings.

England’s bowlers struggled to contain Scotland’s batting onslaught, with both Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid lacking control. Scotland’s strong performance sets them up for their next clash against Namibia, while England will prepare to face arch-rivals Australia in their next match.

Both teams fielded their respective squads, with Scotland led by Richie Berrington and England captained by Jos Buttler. Despite a delayed start and multiple interruptions, the match provided an exciting glimpse into the competitive spirit of the T20 World Cup 2024.

