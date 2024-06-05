19.5 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Pakistan cricket team's party in US sparks controversy
Sports Cricket

Pakistan cricket team’s party in US sparks controversy

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @TheRealPCB)

Pakistan’s cricket squad, currently in the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024, has stirred controversy with their recent actions. Before their tournament kick-off, reports emerged of a ‘private dinner’ hosted by the team in the United States, offering fans a chance to mingle with players for a fee of 25 US dollars. This move has drawn sharp criticism from within the Pakistani cricket community.

Renowned former cricketer Rashid Latif took to social media to express his dismay over the event organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players themselves. In a video shared online, Latif and others voiced their astonishment at the concept of charging fans for such access.

“This is beyond belief. Hosting a private dinner with an entry fee? It’s simply unacceptable. Charging fans for the privilege of meeting our players? It’s disgraceful,” lamented Latif in the video.

The sentiment was echoed by presenter Nauman Niaz, who decried the sorry state of affairs within the Pakistani team. Meanwhile, a fan suggested that if the team insisted on this approach, the price should have been set much higher.

Latif further emphasized his bewilderment, stating that while he understands the concept of charity dinners, a private event with an admission fee was incomprehensible.

“People tell me that whenever someone contacts Pakistani players, their first question is, ‘how much will you pay?’ This has become commonplace. In our time, we had official dinners, but this is a different scenario. This incident is particularly egregious because it’s happening during the World Cup. Players need to exercise caution. The $25 fee should not be exploited in this manner. While attending dinners is fine, they should not be commercialized. Charity events and fundraisers are one thing, but this is neither. It’s a private function tarnishing the name of Pakistan and its cricket,” added Latif.

