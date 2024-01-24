11.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessHunt proposes pre-election tax cuts in March budget statement
Business

Hunt proposes pre-election tax cuts in March budget statement

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Boohoo appoints Stephen Morana as new finance boss

ONLINE retailer Boohoo has named former Betfair and Zoopla...
Business

Indian labourers eye quick bucks as they queue for jobs in Israel

THOUSANDS of men queued in India’s northern state of...
Business

India’s stock market pips Hong Kong to become world’s fourth largest

INDIA’s stock market has edged out Hong Kong to...
Business

Google to invest $1bn in UK data centre

GOOGLE will invest $1 billion on building a data...
Business

Tata Steel to cut 3,000 jobs in Wales: source

INDIAN-owned Tata Steel is to cut about 3,000 jobs...

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt said he would use his budget statement in March – possibly his last before a national election expected this year – to boost economic growth and he said tax cuts were part of his plans.

“My priority in the upcoming spring budget will be to build on our progress and go even further to drive economic growth,” Hunt wrote in The Mail on Sunday (21). “Because if we can sustainably grow the economy, we can relieve the pressure on families and generate the revenue necessary to invest in the public services we all rely on.”

Hunt is due to make his showpiece annual fiscal speech on March 6 and is widely expected to cut taxes to help boost the fortunes of the Conservative Party ahead of election that is likely to be held later in 2024.

The Tories are running about 20 percentage points behind Labour in opinion polls, hindered by weak economic growth and years of falling wages when adjusted for inflation.

In his article for the Mail on Sunday, Hunt said the economy was now “now turning a corner.”

“Because of our careful management of the economy, we can start cutting taxes again in a way that is both affordable and boosts our growth,” Hunt wrote, adding this month’s reduction in social security contributions was a start.

“The plan is working. That’s why we need to stick to it. It means cutting taxes, not raising them,” he added.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said last Friday (19) there was “more to come” on tax cuts if done responsibly.

A day earlier, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Hunt had told reporters that he wanted to move in the direction of cutting taxes.

At the time of Hunt’s last fiscal statement – a budget update in November – the government’s forecasters estimated that he had only a narrow margin of £13 billion for future tax cuts or spending increases if he wanted to remain on course to meet his target for bringing down the public debt burden.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian labourers eye quick bucks as they queue for jobs in Israel
Next article
Boohoo appoints Stephen Morana as new finance boss

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Boohoo appoints Stephen Morana as new finance boss

Business 0
ONLINE retailer Boohoo has named former Betfair and Zoopla...

Despite his worn out knees, India’s Bopanna tops doubles rankings

Sports 0
ROHAN BOPANNA’s worn out knees have not stopped him...

FIFA fury as racism hits weekend games

Sports 0
THE head of football’s world governing body, Gianni Infantino,...

Popular

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc