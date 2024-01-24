11.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessBoohoo appoints Stephen Morana as new finance boss
Business

Boohoo appoints Stephen Morana as new finance boss

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Hunt proposes pre-election tax cuts in March budget statement

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt said he would use his budget...
Business

Indian labourers eye quick bucks as they queue for jobs in Israel

THOUSANDS of men queued in India’s northern state of...
Business

India’s stock market pips Hong Kong to become world’s fourth largest

INDIA’s stock market has edged out Hong Kong to...
Business

Google to invest $1bn in UK data centre

GOOGLE will invest $1 billion on building a data...
Business

Tata Steel to cut 3,000 jobs in Wales: source

INDIAN-owned Tata Steel is to cut about 3,000 jobs...

ONLINE retailer Boohoo has named former Betfair and Zoopla finance boss Stephen Morana as its new chief financial officer.

Morana, who was a non-executive director of the group between 2014 and 2017, will assume the role on Feb. 19, the company said on Tuesday (23).

The Manchester-based business, which owns Pretty Little Thing, Dorothy Perkins and Karen Millen, said that current CFO, Shaun McCabe, had left the company “by mutual agreement”.

Boohoo’s executive chairman and co-founder Mahmud Kamani, who owns 12 per cent of the company, said Morana’s experience at founder-led digital businesses would be beneficial.

“Stephen is a highly regarded finance director who is well known to Boohoo,” Kamani said in a statement.

“(He) has a wealth of experience with global digital businesses and is therefore very well placed to support the strategy in pursuit of our growth ambitions.”

Morana is set to join Boohoo at a challenging time as the company strives to recover from a year marked by supply chain challenges, increased product returns, competition from rivals such as Shein, and a surge in living costs impacting consumer incomes.

Boohoo’s shares have experienced a 25 per cent decline in value over the past year, with the company issuing a cautionary statement in October predicting a 12 per cent to 17 per cent decrease in annual revenue for the 12 months ending February 2024, surpassing initial forecasts.

Boohoo has faced scrutiny in recent months due to a series of BBC investigations. In November, the company defended its supplier treatment, but more recently, the BBC claimed that Boohoo garments manufactured in South Asia had new “Made in the UK” labels attached to them.

In 2020, Boohoo acknowledged all the suggestions from an independent review that uncovered significant deficiencies in its England supply chain following newspaper reports on working conditions and low wages in Leicester-area factories.

Boohoo brands, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, are popular with under 30s. It benefited from an online sales boom during the pandemic, during which it expanded aggressively to snap up brands belonging to collapsed UK retail giants.

The company employs about 5,000 people worldwide, according to its website.

(with inputs from agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hunt proposes pre-election tax cuts in March budget statement

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

BBC can’t prosecute viewers for failing to pay licence fee: Culture secretary

UK News 0
THE BBC should not be able to pursue criminal...

Hunt proposes pre-election tax cuts in March budget statement

Business 0
CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt said he would use his budget...

Despite his worn out knees, India’s Bopanna tops doubles rankings

Sports 0
ROHAN BOPANNA’s worn out knees have not stopped him...

Popular

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc