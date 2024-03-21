Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix

After having a successful run at the box office, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter is now streaming on Netflix.

On the film’s streaming release, Hrithik said, “Fighter is our tribute to the Indian Air Force and with it streaming on Netflix, I’m looking forward to the reactions and hope Fighter entertains and resonates with viewers.”

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.”