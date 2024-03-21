13.9 C
London
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix
EntertainmentHeadline news

Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

India’s fertility rate drops to just under 2, further decline projected

A new study published in The Lancet reveals a...
Entertainment

‘Bridgerton 3’ new teaser offers sneak peek into Kate and Anthony’s romance

While we wait for the third installment of Bridgerton with bated...
Entertainment

Artists to present Assamese dance traditions at The Nehru Centre

A remarkable cast of artists from both the UK...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from Ram temple visit

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who offered prayers at the Ram...
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor recreates 90s magic of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ for heist comedy ‘Crew’

Get ready for a blast from the past with...

After having a successful run at the box office, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter is now streaming on Netflix.

On the film’s streaming release, Hrithik said, “Fighter is our tribute to the Indian Air Force and with it streaming on Netflix, I’m looking forward to the reactions and hope Fighter entertains and resonates with viewers.”

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s fertility rate drops to just under 2, further decline projected

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Nirav Modi ordered to pay £6.3m to Bank of India

Business 0
LONDON High Court has ordered fugitive Indian businessman, Nirav...

Delhi chief minister opposed to Modi arrested in graft case

India News 0
THE top politician in India’s capital New Delhi was...

India’s fertility rate drops to just under 2, further decline projected

Headline news 0
A new study published in The Lancet reveals a...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Indigo Giant: New play exposes colonial atrocities in undivided India

Arts and Culture 0
THE story of Bengal farmers rising up against British...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc