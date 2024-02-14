13.3 C
London
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsGlobal governing body lifts Wrestling Federation of India suspension
Sports

Global governing body lifts Wrestling Federation of India suspension

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Sports

‘India’s women hockey team lack drag flickers’

A LACK of drag flickers is hampering the Indian...
Sports

Satwik: We are keeping our best game for Olympics

INDIA’s ace doubles shuttler, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is confident he...
Sports

Indian hockey team eye title win to seal World Cup entry

CAPTAIN Harmanpreet Singh spoke of his wish for India’s...
Sports

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes for Ferrari

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could be about to...
Sports

‘Head of state’ security for India’s Davis Cup team in Pakistan

A BOMB disposal squad will sanitise the Islamabad Sports...

UNITED WORLD WRESTLING (UWW) has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday (13), nearly five months after placing it under provisional suspension for its failure to hold an election within a reasonable time frame.

The WFI has been trying to recover from a sexual harassment scandal, with a setback coming in December last year when the sports ministry suspended the body and sacked a new slate of officers it elected.

The UWW had asked for a fresh election after the WFI’s then-president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lawmaker from prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

UWW had later said WFI may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted.

The UWW said its bureau met on last Friday (9) and decided to lift the suspension under certain conditions, including the assurance of fair treatment.

“The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission. The candidates for this commission shall be active athletes or retired for no longer than four years. The voters shall be exclusively athletes,” UWW said in a statement.

“These elections shall take place during trials or any senior national championships where this operation can take place, but no later than July 1, 2024.

“The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events.

“This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President.”

The decision comes as a major boost ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, with Indian wrestlers now able to compete under the country’s flag at the next UWW event.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘India’s women hockey team lack drag flickers’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Why Labour struggles to find its voice on race

Comment 0
HOW ambitious would a Labour government be in office? The...

Pakistan’s PML-N, PPP join forces, Shehbaz to be premier

Headline Story 0
Pakistan’s two main political parties that joined forces to...

Police barricade capital against protesting farmers in India

Headline Story 0
Indian riot police deployed tear gas on Wednesday (14)...

Popular

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc