Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney and Lucasfilm, future collaboration possible

Highlights

Gina Carano has settled her wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm.

Case dismissed “with prejudice,” preventing it from being refiled.

Elon Musk funded Carano’s legal expenses.

Lucasfilm says it is open to working with Carano again in the future. - Advertisement -

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 after controversial social media posts.

Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, bringing an end to a legal dispute that began after her 2021 removal from The Mandalorian. The case alleged wrongful termination and discrimination, with Carano claiming she was dismissed for her political views expressed on social media. The legal battle received funding from Elon Musk, who described his involvement as a commitment to supporting free speech.

Court filings confirm that the matter has been resolved with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” which prevents it from being refiled. The case had been scheduled for trial in Los Angeles in February next year but is now formally closed pending the judge’s approval.

Lucasfilm’s Statement on Gina Carano

Following the settlement, Lucasfilm released a statement describing Gina Carano as “well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff,” and adding that they “look forward to identifying opportunities to work together” in the future. This marks a notable change in tone from the period following her dismissal.

Gina Carano also issued her own statement, calling the settlement “the best outcome for all parties involved” and expressing that she was “excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter.”

Why Gina Carano Was Removed From The Mandalorian

Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in February 2021 after a series of social media posts generated controversy. Among these posts was a comparison of the political climate for US conservatives to the treatment of Jews during Nazi Germany. The post drew significant backlash and fueled the trending hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

She also posted content mocking COVID-19 mask mandates and repeated unverified claims about voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

The lawsuit argued that male co-stars, including Pedro Pascal, had made politically charged statements without facing disciplinary action. According to Gina Carano, this reflected a double standard in how Disney and Lucasfilm responded to political speech. She also claimed that she was pressured to attend a meeting with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and multiple LGBTQ+ employees, which she declined.

Following her dismissal, she was also removed from other planned projects in the Star Wars universe, including Rangers of the New Republic.

Embed from Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Role in Supporting Gina Carano

In 2023, Elon Musk publicly offered to cover legal expenses for X (formerly Twitter) users who said they were discriminated against due to their activity on the platform. Gina Carano stated that Musk “did this Good Samaritan deed for me” despite never having met her.

X confirmed its role in financing Gina Carano’s case, saying it was “proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights.”

Potential Return for Gina Carano to the Star Wars Franchise

The settlement has prompted speculation about whether Gina Carano could return to the Star Wars universe. While neither side has confirmed any upcoming collaboration, Lucasfilm’s conciliatory statement has kept the possibility open.

Gina Carano has said that her “desires remain in the arts” and that she plans to continue working as an actress. A former mixed martial arts fighter, she has appeared in several television and film projects outside of The Mandalorian.

The Future of The Mandalorian Without Gina Carano

Meanwhile, the Mandalorian franchise is continuing with a feature film titled The Mandalorian and Grogu. The film will star Pedro Pascal alongside Sigourney Weaver and is scheduled for release next summer. There has been no announcement about Cara Dune’s character returning in any form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A J🖤Y C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

Gina Carano’s Settlement and Broader Implications

The resolution of Gina Carano’s lawsuit ends a case that attracted significant public attention and became part of a larger debate over political expression in the entertainment industry. The outcome avoids a potentially high-profile trial while leaving open the potential for future collaborations between Carano and Lucasfilm.

By settling, both Gina Carano and Disney avoid the uncertainty of a court verdict, while the agreement “with prejudice” ensures the matter is permanently closed. For Carano, it represents an opportunity to move forward professionally, with or without a return to The Mandalorian.