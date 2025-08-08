‘Saiyaara’ co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spotted together in outing, spark dating rumors

Highlights:

Source stated: "They are friends and not dating… definitely not in a relationship."

Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, co-stars of the romantic drama Saiyaara, have become the focus of fresh dating rumors after being spotted shopping together in Mumbai. The sighting, which included Ahaan’s mother Deanne Panday, quickly spread online, with many fans interpreting a small public gesture as a sign of off-screen romance.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Seen Shopping in Mumbai

The video, filmed by paparazzi, shows Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leaving a luxury fashion brand’s store at a city mall. They were joined by Deanne Panday and accompanied by security personnel. Both actors wore casual clothing and face masks.

Ahaan was seen in a black jacket and light blue jeans, while Aneet wore a sky-blue shirt paired with denim trousers. As they exited the store, Ahaan briefly extended his arm toward Aneet, appearing to invite her to hold it. Aneet declined the gesture, smiling as she walked beside him.

This moment, captured on camera, quickly fueled speculation on social media about whether the on-screen couple from Saiyaara might also be together in real life.

Social Media Reactions to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Outing

Clips from the sighting have circulated widely online, often accompanied by captions such as, “They’re definitely dating” and “That walk is straight out of Krissh Kapoor’s book”, referencing Ahaan’s role in Saiyaara.

Fans left comments like, “He wanted to hold her hand, so cute!” and “We want to see them together on-screen again; their chemistry is unreal.” Some posts compared the brief exchange in Mumbai to scenes from their film, blurring the line between fiction and reality for followers of the duo.

Official Word on the Dating Rumors

Despite the public interest, neither Ahaan Panday nor Aneet Padda has confirmed a relationship. A source close to the actors told India Today, “They are friends and not dating. The success of the film has brought them together, and they’re overwhelmed, but definitely not in a relationship.”

This is not the first time the two have faced speculation about their personal lives. Earlier this year, fans believed they had vacationed together in Bali, though the actors never confirmed the trip. Their limited joint appearances since the release of Saiyaara have made this Mumbai outing more notable to followers.

Saiyaara’s Box Office Success and Impact on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has grossed more than £46.5 million (₹500 crore) worldwide. It is now the highest-grossing debut film of 2025 and has become the most successful romantic drama in Indian cinema.

The story follows troubled musician Krissh Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday, and aspiring journalist-poet Vaani Batra, portrayed by Aneet Padda. The film’s emotional storyline and hit soundtrack contributed to its widespread appeal.

For Ahaan Panday, Saiyaara marked his Bollywood debut. Aneet Padda, previously seen in Salaam Venky (2022) and the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024), has experienced a significant career boost since the film’s release. Their on-screen chemistry has been frequently cited as one of the main reasons for the film’s commercial success.

Why Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Remain in the Spotlight

The popularity of Saiyaara has ensured that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda remain in the public eye, both for their professional achievements and for speculation surrounding their personal relationship. Their rare joint appearances are closely watched by fans, and even brief interactions — such as the recent Mumbai outing — are enough to trigger widespread discussion online.

While there is no official confirmation of a romance, the “Ahaaneet” pairing has become a talking point in Bollywood gossip circles. Fans continue to share clips, photos, and posts linking the duo, and interest in their next projects remains high.

Looking Ahead for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Whether or not Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are dating, their current popularity shows no sign of slowing down. With Saiyaara achieving unprecedented box office success, both actors are likely to see more high-profile opportunities in the near future.

Until then, any public appearance featuring the two is expected to draw attention — and possibly more speculation — as fans watch closely to see if the reel-life romance will ever translate into real life.