‘The Paper’ trailer reveals new mockumentary spinoff from ‘The Office’ Universe

The Paper premieres September 4 on Peacock (US) and September 5 on JioHotstar (India).

Set in a failing Ohio newspaper, filmed by the same documentary crew from The Office.

Domhnall Gleeson plays the new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson.

Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez, the first Office character to appear in the spinoff.

Co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant as executive producers.

Peacock has released the official trailer for The Paper, a new mockumentary series set within the same universe as The Office. This latest addition shifts the focus from a paper supply company to the operations of a struggling local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. The series will debut on Peacock in the United States on September 4, while audiences in India can stream it on JioHotstar from September 5.

The Paper: A New Setting for Familiar Storytelling

The Paper relocates the mockumentary lens to the Toledo Truth Teller, a once-prominent Midwestern newspaper now facing decline. The same documentary crew from The Office is depicted as filming the inner workings of the publication, offering audiences a new workplace dynamic while maintaining the stylistic approach that made the original series successful.

Domhnall Gleeson takes on the role of Ned Sampson, the newly appointed editor-in-chief tasked with revitalizing the paper. His challenge is complicated by a newsroom with limited journalistic expertise. In the trailer, when staff are asked about their writing experience, one responds, “I wrote a paper in junior high,” while another adds, “I’ve tweeted.”

Adding to the unconventional environment, the Truth Teller’s office space is shared with a toilet paper company. Ned’s job involves managing budget constraints, navigating eccentric personalities, and encouraging the staff to take on more serious reporting.

Oscar Martinez Returns to the Screen in The Paper

One of the major highlights of The Paper is the return of Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez, a character he portrayed for nine seasons in The Office. This marks the first confirmed appearance of an Office character in the spinoff, linking the two series more directly.

In the trailer, Martinez’s reaction to seeing the documentary crew is immediate and negative: “Not again. I’m not agreeing to any of this!” He even threatens to disrupt the filming by swearing on camera. His return offers a nostalgic connection for fans while introducing new viewers to his dry humor and skeptical outlook.

Ensemble Cast and Character Dynamics in The Paper

The cast of The Paper includes Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmerelda Grand, the dramatic and manipulative managing editor who is demoted following Ned’s arrival. The ensemble also features Chelsea Frei (The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Alex Edelman, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder).

Each character brings distinct quirks and challenges to the newsroom setting. The combination of eccentric colleagues, outdated infrastructure, and the looming threat of closure sets up a mix of comedic and situational tension.

Creative Team Behind The Paper

The Paper is co-created by Greg Daniels, who served as showrunner for the U.S. version of The Office, and Michael Koman, known for Nathan for You. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, creators of the original British The Office, join the project as executive producers.

The production is handled by Universal Television, part of Universal Studio Group, ensuring the same production quality associated with other entries in The Office franchise.

Release Schedule and Viewing Platforms for The Paper

The series will premiere with four episodes on September 4. Following the initial drop, two new episodes will be released each Thursday until September 25. This staggered release allows for sustained viewer engagement and conversation around the series.

In the United States, The Paper will be available exclusively on Peacock. Viewers in India will be able to stream it on JioHotstar starting September 5, making it accessible to a global audience.

Connection to The Office and Audience Expectations

While The Paper introduces a new workplace and set of characters, the presence of Oscar Martinez provides continuity with The Office. The familiar mockumentary format, combined with new comedic scenarios, positions the series to attract both existing fans and first-time viewers.

The production team’s involvement, particularly Greg Daniels’ leadership, signals a continuation of the sharp workplace satire and character-driven humor that defined the original. However, the setting of a small-town newspaper introduces new thematic opportunities, including commentary on local journalism, media relevance, and the survival of traditional news outlets.

Outlook for The Paper

It remains to be seen whether The Paper will match the cultural footprint of The Office. However, with a mix of established talent, a familiar yet fresh premise, and strategic ties to a beloved television property, the series has generated early interest.

By shifting the narrative to a newsroom environment while retaining the tone and pacing of its predecessor, The Paper aims to deliver a blend of situational humor and workplace absurdity that has proven effective in past mockumentary formats.