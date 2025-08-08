Ranveer Allahbadia addresses boycott claims and clarifies podcast guest list

Highlights Ranveer Allahbadia denied celebrity boycott claims, saying most were never invited to his podcast.

Controversy began after an inappropriate remark on India’s Got Latent, leading to backlash and FIRs.

Released an apology and removed the episode; co-host deleted it from YouTube.

Singer B Praak first criticized, then clarified comments, citing scheduling conflicts.

Resumed podcast with guests like Shruti Haasan, Boman Irani, and Tara Sutaria.

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has directly responded to claims from celebrities who said they had “boycotted” his podcast following the India’s Got Latent controversy. Speaking in a recent interview, Ranveer Allahbadia clarified that most of the public figures making such claims were never invited to appear on his show in the first place.

In an appearance on Mission India with Prafful Garg, Ranveer Allahbadia described the situation as a “feeding frenzy” that escalated on social media. “Some celebrities claimed they’d rejected invites to the show. Truth is, they were never invited in the first place,” he said. The podcaster expressed disappointment at how quickly misinformation had spread online, calling the experience frustrating and disheartening.

Background on the Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

The issue began earlier this year when Ranveer Allahbadia participated in comedian Samay Raina’s panel show, India’s Got Latent. During the program, he made an inappropriate remark that, although laughed off in the moment, generated strong backlash once the clip circulated online.

The reaction was swift, with social media users criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia for the comment. The incident also led to FIRs (First Information Reports) being filed against the creators and guests of the show. While Ranveer Allahbadia released an apology video on X and removed the controversial episode from his channels, the damage to his public image had already been done. Co-host Samay Raina later deleted the episode entirely from YouTube.

Ranveer Allahbadia on Handling Backlash

Reflecting on the incident, Ranveer Allahbadia admitted to feeling “upset and angry,” but acknowledged that his actions had contributed to the controversy. “I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m trying to forgive people, even myself, and move on,” he said.

This period away from podcasting allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to assess the impact of the controversy on both his professional and personal life. He emphasized the importance of resilience, learning from mistakes, and continuing to create content despite setbacks.

B Praak’s Statements About Ranveer Allahbadia

One of the more high-profile names involved was singer B Praak, who in February stated that he had canceled a planned appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast. He cited “spiritual and ethical” disagreements, saying in Hindi, “You talk about Sanatan Dharma and spirituality, but your thinking is so vile?” According to B Praak, his team had been in talks with Ranveer Allahbadia’s team for several months about the podcast appearance.

However, B Praak later adjusted his comments in a separate interview. He expressed admiration for Ranveer Allahbadia’s work and said he had been looking forward to joining the show. The delay, he explained, was due to scheduling issues affecting both parties.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast After the Controversy

Despite the criticism, Ranveer Allahbadia resumed producing his podcast. Recent episodes have featured well-known guests such as Shruti Haasan, Boman Irani, and Tara Sutaria. In a conversation with actor Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Allahbadia brought up the controversy, which Hashmi immediately recognized.

The return of high-profile guests suggests that Ranveer Allahbadia is working to rebuild his brand and maintain industry relationships. His focus now appears to be on transparent conversations and continuing to deliver content to his audience.

The Future for Ranveer Allahbadia

The India’s Got Latent incident has raised broader questions about influencer accountability and public trust. Ranveer Allahbadia’s handling of the situation — a combination of public clarification, apology, and moving forward with his work — reflects a strategy aimed at restoring credibility in a fast-paced digital environment.

While it remains uncertain how much of his audience and reputation will recover, Ranveer Allahbadia’s continued activity indicates he is committed to staying in the public conversation. His willingness to directly address allegations, such as the claims of a celebrity boycott, shows an effort to counter misinformation and maintain control over his narrative.

As online culture becomes increasingly reactive, Ranveer Allahbadia’s experience demonstrates the challenges content creators face when navigating public scrutiny. His response — part explanation, part self-reflection — offers insight into how prominent digital personalities adapt in the face of controversy.