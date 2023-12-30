11.3 C
London
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsFlooded tunnels strand thousands before New Year
UK News

Flooded tunnels strand thousands before New Year

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Knighthood for Sajid Javid in New Year’s Honours List

Former chancellor and home secretary Sajid Javid led the...
UK News

British Indian doctor’s Indie band gains popularity

A British Indian doctor with the NHS decided to...
Headline Story

Labour considers integrating nurseries within primary schools across UK

Labour is exploring the idea of integrating thousands of...
UK News

Post Office sets new cash withdrawal record amid cost of living crisis

A record-breaking sum of over £62 million was withdrawn...
UK News

Almost 8,000 NHS appointments cancelled due to last week’s junior doctors’ strike

After last week’s junior doctor strike, almost 88,000 NHS...

AT LEAST 14 Eurostar trains were cancelled on Saturday (30) after flooding in tunnels in southern England, stranding thousands of passengers just ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent were inundated as the Met Office issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large parts of the country.

Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam via Ashford, midway between London and the southern English coast, apologised to customers for the disruption.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Southeastern Railway said: “No highspeed trains are expected to run today between St Pancras and Ashford International.

“We are working to fix the flooding in the tunnels.”

In a statement, Southeastern added that “flooding between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International means that all lines are blocked.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

It said flooding had affected both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet, meaning both tunnels are closed.

“This means no trains can run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet International,” Southeastern added.

The disruption comes after French unions ended a wildcat strike that had stranded holidaymakers and held up freight just days before Christmas.

The surprise walkout by workers that blocked the tunnel sparked hours of chaos at rail hubs in Paris and London.

Eurostar train services resumed on December 22 after an agreement was reached.

Eurotunnel unions said negotiations had yielded “results that satisfy us”.

Eurostar is owned 55.75 per cent by French state-owned SNCF Voyageurs.

It almost went bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic but was saved with a $320.6 million bailout from shareholders including the French government.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Knighthood for Sajid Javid in New Year’s Honours List

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Wealthy Indian American family found dead in US mansion

USA News 0
A wealthy Indian American couple and their teenage daughter...

Knighthood for Sajid Javid in New Year’s Honours List

Headline Story 0
Former chancellor and home secretary Sajid Javid led the...

British Asian man alleges racial bias by Liverpool FC

Football 0
A British Asian man has taken legal action against...

Popular

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Queen Camilla supports domestic violence victim at women’s refuge

UK News 0
During her visit to a refuge, the Queen offered...

Mass burial unveils tragic toll of Manipur violence

India News 0
BODIES of 87 people killed during bitter ethnic violence...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc