Creating your own space in a world as competitive as Bollywood is not an easy task. Thousands of aspiring actors throng the city of Mumbai everyday with dreams of making it big in films, but not everyone succeeds.

The beginning in showbiz was not rosy for Ankit Rathi either. The actor bagged his first break after appearing for more than 900 auditions. The film was the Excel Entertainment-produced comic-caper Fukrey (2013). His hard-work eventually paid-off as Fukrey was followed by a role in Singham 2 (2014) and then 3 Storeys (2018) and Phulmania (2019) came his way.

Ankit Rathi can be currently seen in his latest film Bolo Hau (2021). Read on to know what the talented actor has to say about his role in the film, his preparation for his character, and working experience with co-star Janhavi Dhanrajgir.

When did you realise you wanted to pursue acting as a profession?

I wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan and later, Shahid Kapoor’s movies. Their films instilled in me the desire to see myself on the screen. I was always very passionate about films. I do not think that I could have done anything else professionally than acting. I enjoy it more than anything else.

Your film Bolo Hau recently released in cinemas. It was after a long time that a film had a theatrical release.

Yeah, I was pretty excited because it had been a while since we experienced a film on the big screen. I think watching a film on the big screen has its own charm. Nothing can rival that charm.

The character that you play in Bolo Hau is completely different from what you have done before as an actor. How did you prepare for your role in the movie?

I am playing a typical Hyderabadi boy in Bolo Hau, named Salman. He is madly in love with a girl named Rukhsar and knows no boundaries. Preparing for the character was all about understanding the culture and language of Hyderabad. The dialect was something that I worked on by spending time with the locals.

Were you apprehensive about this role, especially because of it being so region-specific?

No, I was never apprehensive. In fact, it was the Hyderabadi-tadka in the film that was quite exciting for me as an actor because it was something unique and challenging.

How was it working with Janhavi?

Jahanvi is very talented and a great co-actor to work with. We both enjoyed working on this project. Also, she comes from an editing background and hence, she is technically strong.

Streaming media platforms gained a lot of popularity during the lockdown. Do you think it will affect theatrical business in the longer run?

Yes, I agree that streaming media platforms have gained immense popularity in the lockdown. But, at the same time, I believe the experience of watching a film on the big screen is irreplaceable. Slowly and steadily, let’s hope the world of cinematic theatrical experience is back in action.

Bolo Hau released in theatres on 15th January.

