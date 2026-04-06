Alia Bhatt wears ivory mogra saree and black tuxedo at Screen Awards 2026

Highlights:

Alia Bhatt appeared in two contrasting outfits at the same event

Both looks were designed by Gaurav Gupta

The ivory saree featured mogra-inspired detailing and soft styling

The black tuxedo introduced a structured, androgynous aesthetic

Diamond accessories added consistency across both appearances

Alia Bhatt made a dual appearance at the Screen Awards 2026, wearing two distinct outfits designed by Gaurav Gupta. The actor first appeared on the red carpet in a custom ivory silk saree, presenting a look rooted in traditional design with contemporary detailing.

The saree was defined by its fluid drape and lightweight structure, creating a soft silhouette. A key feature of the outfit was the vine-like beadwork inspired by mogra flowers. The detailing resembled blooming branches, adding texture without overpowering the overall simplicity of the garment. The design balanced visual detail with a restrained approach to embellishment.

Alia Bhatt saree look focuses on mogra detailing

The blouse paired with the saree was heavily embellished, introducing contrast to the otherwise minimal drape. This addition brought a structured element to the look, aligning with vintage-inspired styling while maintaining continuity with the saree’s aesthetic.

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Alia Bhatt completed the saree look with layered diamond jewelry from Alok Lodha. The accessories added a polished finish without shifting focus away from the outfit. She paired the look with sleek heels from Aquazzura, which contributed a sharp edge to the otherwise soft appearance.

Her makeup followed a minimal approach, aligning with the overall tone of the saree. The styling ensured that the focus remained on the craftsmanship and detailing of the garment rather than heavy cosmetic elements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt switches to tuxedo for hosting segment

After the red carpet appearance, Alia Bhatt transitioned into a second outfit for hosting duties at the event. She wore a custom black three-piece tuxedo, also designed by Gaurav Gupta. The change marked a clear shift from fluid and traditional styling to a structured and tailored look.

The tuxedo featured a fitted blazer with pronounced lapels, creating a defined frame. A waistcoat layered underneath added dimension, while a crisp white shirt maintained a classic black-and-white palette. The outfit emphasized clean lines and precision tailoring.

Alia Bhatt tuxedo look highlights structured tailoring

The look was completed with a skinny black tie. A standout detail was a diamond-encrusted hexagon tie lapel, which introduced a focal point within the otherwise minimal design. This accessory added a controlled element of embellishment, aligning with the event’s formal setting.

The overall styling of the tuxedo leaned toward an androgynous aesthetic. Compared to the earlier saree look, this appearance focused on structure, symmetry, and sharp silhouettes. The transition between the two outfits reflected a deliberate contrast in styling choices.

Alia Bhatt balances contrasting fashion identities

Through both outfits, Alia Bhatt presented two distinct fashion directions. The ivory saree emphasized softness, traditional influence, and detailed craftsmanship. In contrast, the black tuxedo highlighted structure, modern tailoring, and a more neutral, androgynous approach.

The use of a single designer across both looks created continuity despite the contrast. The styling, accessories, and execution reflected a consistent design approach while allowing for variation in presentation.

Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the Screen Awards 2026 demonstrates how contrasting fashion elements can be presented within the same event while maintaining coherence through design and styling choices.