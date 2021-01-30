After setting the box-office on fire with their first film together Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are set to reunite for a superhero flick The Immortal Ashwatthama, which the makers officially announced a couple of weeks ago by releasing first-look posters.

The Immortal Ashwatthama sees Kaushal in a powerful character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played an important role in the war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas in Mahabharata.

We now hear that the makers are planning to begin production on the film in the month of June. Confirming the same, a source in the know informs a publication, “The film is scheduled to be shot between June 2021 and December 2021. Earlier, the makers had plans to film in the UK, but owing to the present Covid-19 situation they are now looking at Hungary and Iceland. Aditya and his team will head for a recce in April depending on the situation in these countries.”

Before the film goes before cameras in June, Vicky Kaushal will start his weapon training from mid-February. “He will be training in archery, sword-fighting, spear-fighting and martial arts. Besides Ashwatthama, the film will also feature a couple of more characters from Mahabharata, casting for which is presently underway,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Yash Raj Films’ next with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The untitled film is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Thugs of Hindostan (2018) fame. The actor will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s biographical drama Sardar Udham.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is a homecoming for Kaushal as besides Aditya Dhar, the actor also reunites with RSVP Movies’ Ronnie Screwvala two years after URI: The Surgical Strike.

