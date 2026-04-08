Rapper Offset shot near Florida Casino, remains in stable condition

Highlights:

Rapper Offset was hospitalized after a shooting near a Florida casino

Incident took place outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Authorities detained two individuals; injuries were not life-threatening

Rapper Offset is a former member of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff

The incident renews focus on gun violence following Takeoff’s death in 2022

Rapper Offset was hospitalized after a shooting near a casino in Florida on Monday evening (6). According to his representative, Rapper Offset is currently in stable condition following the incident. The shooting occurred shortly after 7 pm in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. Authorities confirmed that law enforcement responded quickly and secured the area.

The Seminole Police Department stated that two individuals were detained in connection with the incident. Officials reported that one person sustained injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening. The injured individual was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police did not officially identify the victim or those detained. Authorities added that there is no ongoing threat to the public and that normal operations have resumed at the casino location.

Rapper Offset: career and background

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Rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, rose to prominence as a member of the rap group Migos, alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The group gained widespread attention with their 2013 breakout single “Versace.”

Migos went on to achieve commercial success and critical recognition, including Grammy nominations for their 2018 album Culture, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.

Rapper Offset was previously married to Cardi B, with whom he shares three children. Beyond his music career, he has remained a high-profile figure in the entertainment industry.

Rapper Offset shooting renews focus on gun violence

The shooting involving Rapper Offset has drawn renewed attention to gun violence, particularly within the hip hop community. The issue remains sensitive following the death of Takeoff in November 2022.

Takeoff was fatally shot after an argument at a private party in Houston, an incident that led to the disbandment of Migos. His death had a significant impact on the group and those close to him.

In the years since, Quavo has been involved in advocacy efforts addressing gun violence. He partnered with the Community Justice Action Fund to engage with lawmakers in Washington, DC. He also co-hosted a summit on gun violence in 2024 with Kamala Harris.

Rapper Offset incident: current status

At present, Rapper Offset remains in stable condition, according to his representative. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials have reiterated that the situation is under control, with no active threat to the public.