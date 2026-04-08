‘Chand Mera Dil’ release date confirmed: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama set for May 22, 2026

Highlights:

Chand Mera Dil will release in theaters on May 22, 2026

Stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in their first film together

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions

Announcement made via social media with promotional posters

Film marks a new on-screen pairing backed by Karan Johar

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is scheduled to release in theaters on May 22, 2026. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The project brings Panday and Lakshya together on screen for the first time. The film is positioned as a romantic drama, with the narrative focusing on a relationship shaped by timing and life circumstances.

Chand Mera Dil teaser and announcement shared on social media

The makers of Chand Mera Dil confirmed the release date through a social media announcement, accompanied by multiple promotional posters. The caption used in the post read, “Presenting a love story where…life happens faster than love. Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026.”

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Both lead actors shared the posters on their individual social media accounts, contributing to early audience awareness and engagement around Chand Mera Dil. The visual campaign introduces the tone of the film and establishes its central theme of love unfolding under time pressure.

Chand Mera Dil backed by Dharma Productions and Karan Johar

Chand Mera Dil is produced by Dharma Productions, a studio led by Karan Johar, known for mainstream Hindi cinema releases across genres. The production backing positions Chand Mera Dil within a slate of commercially driven films with established distribution reach.

Director Vivek Soni, who is helming Chand Mera Dil, brings experience in handling relationship-focused narratives. The film’s creative direction is expected to align with contemporary romantic storytelling formats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Chand Mera Dil cast: Recent work of Ananya Panday and Lakshya

Ananya Panday was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025), where she starred opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is also set to appear in the second season of the series Call Me Bae, which will stream on Prime Video.

Lakshya, who made his film debut with Kill in 2024, has continued to build his screen presence with projects backed by Dharma Productions. He was also seen in The Ba*ds of Bollywood, a series directed by Aryan Khan, released in September 2025. In the series, he played the role of Aasmaan Singh.

With Chand Mera Dil, both actors enter a new phase of their careers, taking on lead roles in a theatrical romantic release.

Chand Mera Dil release strategy and audience reach

With a confirmed theatrical release on May 22, 2026, Chand Mera Dil enters a competitive release window. The early promotional rollout through posters and social media indicates a structured marketing strategy aimed at building visibility ahead of release.

The film’s positioning, cast, and production backing are aligned to attract younger audiences as well as viewers of mainstream Hindi romantic dramas.