Dua Lipa visits Bangla Sahib and Humayun Tomb in Delhi

Singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying her vacation in India along with her family members.

After recently visiting Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun’s tomb.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa’s father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital which he captioned, “The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb.”

The images include snapshots of the Humayun’s Tomb and Bangla Sahib.

Soon after he shared the pictures, Dua’s fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

A fan commented, “What a beautiful family!!!”

A user wrote, “Perfect family! We love you all!”

Recently, Dua wished everyone a happy holiday season with pictures from Rajasthan.

Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.