Bollywood star Deepika Padukone left everyone impressed with her appearance and speech at the 95th Academy Awards. If you thought that Padukone in the classic black dress was her most glamorous avatar at the Oscars, hold your breath, there is more to it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a fresh set of pictures after the Oscar ceremony and wrote in the caption, “And then the after…”

She is seen donning a purple furry dress designed by Naeem Khan. The actress completed the look with diamond danglers, black stockings, and black gloves. She kept her hair tied in a high bun and sported bold eye makeup.

Fans could not get over this look of Deepika and shared some interesting comments on her post.

One wrote, “Global Domination.”

Another one wrote, “You make India proud.”

Actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and filmmaker Karan Johar have already praised Padukone for making India proud on the global stage.

Padukone, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She also introduced the ‘Naatu Naatu’ singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger!”

She added, “It has earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. It made audiences dance in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu.”