Charli XCX writing songs for Britney Spears’ new album

By: Shelbin MS

Charli XCX and Britney Spears are joining hands. If reports are to be believed, Charli is writing songs for Britney’s new album.

The 31-year-old singer, who has also been working on new music with her fiancé – George Daniel of The 1975, has reportedly received “pointers” about the sound Britiney performer wants on her next releases, and is thought to have already turned out a “really strong” track as part of the project.

A source close to the development told The Sun, “The Britney album is being kept top secret. Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang.”

The source further added, “She is one of the biggest stars of the 21st century so there is pressure for the music to be great. Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs. She went into the studio earlier in the year to make some songs using Britney’s guidance. She came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it onto the album, which Britney’s team hopes will be out in 2024.”

Next year will mark 25 years since Britney’s smash debut album, and The Sun added she is “planning to celebrate by returning with her first big release since 2016”. The publication added the pair are “yet to meet”.

While Charli and Spears have yet to confirm the news, fans of both the popstars seem pretty excited over the potential collaboration.

One fan on X wrote, “Oh, this new album is gonna EAT.”

Another wrote, “Wait, is my 2007 self ready for this collab? BRB, gonna dust off my low-rise jeans and update my MySpace top 8!”

In the past, Charli has written hit songs for singers like Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani. She also wrote Shawn Mendes’ and Camila Cabello’s global chartbuster ‘Senorita’.

Shelbin MS
