Charithra Chandran to produce reality show based on 'Kama Sutra'
EntertainmentHeadline news

Charithra Chandran to produce reality show based on ‘Kama Sutra’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is set to produce a reality TV series based on the ancient Sanskrit-language text the Kama Sutra.

Confirming the same, the actress said, “I am working on a reality TV show, which is inspired by the ‘Kama Sutra,’ for which I would be just behind the scenes. I would just be producing obviously, not on the show,” Chandran told Variety.

The actress continued, “The Kama Sutra is actually an ancient Hindu text, but in the West, it has this not-so-pleasant, or positive, reputation and connotation. And it’s about taking ownership back of things that belong to us and our culture, and actually showing the beauty and the importance of these texts and what modern society can learn from it.”

The show is in the early stages of development.

Meanwhile, Chandran is also producing a TV adaptation of Shankari Chandran’s bestselling novel Song of the Sun God, following three generations of a close-knit Sri Lankan family, whose story is inextricably entangled in their country’s three-decade-long civil war.

Talking about the same, she said, “We are still in development. It’s really, really exciting. I have to say, I think it’s the best script I’ve ever read. It’s sensational. I can’t wait for us to get going on making it and for the world to see it. It’s something that is so important. And I feel the responsibility to make it 100% right. And the team that I’m working with on this are just so brilliant and so committed, I feel really lucky.”

Chandran is also serving as a producer on Arzu, a drama series based on the sexy novel of the same name by Mumbai-based Riva Razdan.

“Arzu is a show about a Mumbai socialite who travels to New York, and it follows her life in New York. And I think that is just such a fun project. And it’s really about a culture clash, but in a way that isn’t stereotypical. The show will be like a really beautiful representation of what it’s like to be an Indian born in India and [who] grew up in India, in America trying to acclimatize,” she said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Latest stories

