Small businesses can expect a festive boost as Brits think it’s important to support the businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

A fifth (21%) of those surveyed by the Post Office said they are more likely to buy Christmas gifts from small businesses this Christmas. Two thirds (65%) of those who are likely to shop with small businesses believe small and local businesses need consumer support in light of the pandemic.

“The support for small and local businesses is one of the positive outcomes we’ve seen as a result of the pandemic and it’s reassuring to see the prediction that this sector is expected to thrive over the festive period,” commented Mark Siviter managing director of mails & retail at Post Office.

The pandemic is also set to make major impact for Post Office branches as more than a fifth (22%) already deciding to send Christmas gifts through the post rather than giving them in person this year. Post Office said it expects a 50 per cent increase of footfall branches this festive period.