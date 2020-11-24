THE licenses of the Milan Palace and Tudor Rose in Southall were suspended for three months following frequent breaches of the Covid regulations, the Met police has said.

Besides, the Tudor Rose was given a £1,000 fine for one breach and the Milan Palace should pay £7,000 as fine for three breaches.

These venues hosted events including wedding ceremonies in September and October.These events were attended by more than 200 people, an official statement said.

The action was taken following a hearing in front of the Ealing License Committee on 16 November.

According to a statement, both venues were brought before a licensing committee as a result of a join action by the Met and Ealing Council.

“The brazen actions of these neighbouring venues were completely selfish – they deserve to have their license temporarily stripped for putting their community at risk. Likewise, their attempts to ignore the rules shows utter contempt for the thousands of legitimate businesses across London who have made excellent efforts to keep their business Covid secure,” said chief superintendent Pete Gardner, West area policing commander.

“This action alongside Ealing Council should be seen as a warning to those other businesses who flout the rules. Repeated breaches will result in escalated enforcement, which could potentially see licenses being revoked.”

Councillor Joanna Camadoo-Rothwell, Ealing Council cabinet member for community safety and inclusion, said: “Enforcement action will be taken against businesses that do not follow the restrictions placed on them. We all have a responsibility for ensuring we follow the COVID-19 restrictions and work together to ensure the safety of ourselves and others. We will not hesitate in taking appropriate action against those that flout the regulations.”

Police Sergeant Guy Rooney, said that even after repeated warnings these venues ignored and continued to hold weddings and other ceremonies.