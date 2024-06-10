British TV presenter Michael Mosley found dead on Greek island

British television presenter and health expert Michael Mosley was discovered deceased on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday, following his disappearance days earlier. The body was found by a film crew from Greece’s ERT public channel while they were working in the area. Mosley, widely recognised for his health documentaries and diet books, had been on a coastal walk when he went missing last Wednesday.

“People on a boat spotted a body close to the rocky coast,” reported Petros Vassilakis, the police chief for the southern Aegean region.

Mosley’s wife, Clare Bailey, expressed profound grief over his death. “Losing Michael is devastating; he was my wonderful, funny, kind, and brilliant husband,” she stated.

Bailey explained that Mosley had embarked on a challenging hike, strayed onto the wrong path, and collapsed in a location difficult for search teams to access. She also expressed gratitude towards the Symi residents who tirelessly aided in the search.

Aristides Miaoulis, an ERT reporter, noted that a cameraman noticed something peculiar near a fence, just 50 metres from the sea, which led to the discovery of Mosley’s body.

Symi’s mayor, Lefteris Papakalodoukas, who was with the crew, confirmed Mosley’s identification and remarked that the intense heat and rugged terrain had complicated the search efforts.

The region has recently faced exceptionally high temperatures, with Symi reaching 39.3 degrees Celsius (103 degrees Fahrenheit). Coroner Despina Nathena indicated there was no immediate sign of foul play but mentioned that the delay in locating Mosley’s body prevented a precise determination of the cause of death.

Mosley’s career journeyed from investment banking to medical practice, and eventually to media, where he became a well-known figure in science and health broadcasting. He gained fame for promoting the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet and was a familiar face on British TV programmes like

“Trust Me, I’m a Doctor.” Additionally, he authored several popular health books and was a columnist for the Daily Mail.

His colleagues and admirers commemorated him for his dedication to making science accessible. Tom Watson, former deputy leader of the UK Labour party, praised him as a “hero” for his science-based journalism. Saleyha Ahsan, his co-presenter on “Trust Me, I’m A Doctor,” emphasised his enthusiasm for demystifying complex scientific topics. Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, lauded him for inspiring healthier living through his work.