Avani Prashanth leads Indian golf team for Australian championships

TALENTED golfer Avani Prashanth is leading a four-member Indian team of two men and two women, at the prestigious Australian Masters of Amateur Championships and the Australian Amateurs this month.

The 17-year-old, who has decided to hold off her plans to turn pro, will feature in both events alongside Heena Kang, while Sandeep Yadav and Rohit Narwal will play in the men’s section.

The team is part of in the annual Australian Masters of Amateur Championship from Tuesday (9) to Friday (12). The four will then play at the Australian Amateur Championship from next Tuesday (16) to next Friday (19).

Prashanth is the only Indian to be ranked in the Top 50 of the world and has represented the country numerous times. A Queen Sirikit Cup winner, she was fourth in the individual section of the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi, in addition to winning a professional event as an amateur, in Europe.

Kang topped the domestic IGU [Indian Golf Union] Order of Merit for 2023 and will wear India colours for the first time.

Narwal, who won twice last year in India and topped the IGU Order of Merit, was the runner-up at the 2023 All India Amateur Championships in Kolkata. Yadav won the 2022 All India Amateurs, the IGU’s flagship event.

“It is always an honour to play for India. I have had some good results in 2023 and my long-term aim is pro golf, but right now these two events in Australia, which are very prestigious, are my focus,” said Prashanth.

Kang, who like Prashanth is coached by Laurence Brotheridge from Leeds, is hoping to make a mark in her international debut.