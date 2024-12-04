5.2 C
New York
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingAsteroid C0WEPC5 hitting Earth creates spectacular fireball over Siberia
Trending

Asteroid C0WEPC5 hitting Earth creates spectacular fireball over Siberia

By: vibhuti

Date:

True to forecasts, the asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere at 11:15 a.m. ET over Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

A small asteroid named C0WEPC5 lit up the skies over northern Siberia on Tuesday (3) as it entered Earth’s atmosphere, creating a brilliant fireball. Detected by the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, the 27-inch celestial rock was on a collision course with Earth but posed no danger, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). This marks the fourth asteroid strike detected this year and only the 11th in recorded history.

The ESA issued an alert at 4:27 a.m. ET, predicting the asteroid’s harmless impact. True to forecasts, the asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere at 11:15 a.m. ET over Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. Residents in the region witnessed the stunning fireball streaking across the sky, an event captured in videos shared widely on social media. The ESA noted that it remains uncertain if any debris from the asteroid landed on Earth.

Asteroids on collision courses with Earth, referred to as “imminent impactors,” are rare, but advancements in detection technology have significantly improved astronomers’ ability to track such objects. Fly-by asteroids, however, are much more common. Since October 2023, NASA has recorded 132 asteroids passing closer to Earth than the moon.

Adding to this week’s cosmic events, a much larger asteroid, 2020 XR, is set to make a close pass to Earth early Wednesday. Estimated to be 1,200 feet in diameter — approximately the height of New York’s Empire State Building — it will remain at a safe distance of 1.37 million miles. Despite its size, officials classify it as “potentially hazardous,” a designation for objects that come within 4.6 million miles of Earth.

Such occurrences underline the importance of ongoing monitoring and research into near-Earth objects. NASA’s efforts, including missions like DART, continue to advance our understanding of asteroid behavior and preparedness for potential threats.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American family faces racist attack at LAX, sparks outrage on social media | Watch video
Next article
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Everything you need to know about the release date and features

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘We are coming for you,’ Nargis Fakhri’s first social media post after sister Aliya Fakri’s arrest

Entertainment 0
Nargis Fakhri has shared her first Instagram post following...

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Everything you need to know about the release date and features

Entertainment 0
For music lovers around the globe, the arrival of...

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to premiere with Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ teaser on 12,500+ screens

Entertainment 0
The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule has reached...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc