Indian-American family faces racist attack at LAX, sparks outrage on social media | Watch video

An Indian-American family faced a disturbing racist incident at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) last week, which has sparked outrage on social media. Pervez Taufiq, a celebrated wedding photographer, shared his distressing experience on Instagram, recounting an altercation with a fellow passenger who hurled racial slurs at his family while they were on a United Airlines shuttle bus.

Taufiq was travelling with his wife and three children, returning from Cancun. During their flight, the woman, who was seated near the family, reportedly began harassing their son, asking whether he was Indian and making other derogatory comments.

The situation escalated after they landed at LAX and boarded the transfer bus to the terminal. The woman allegedly told their son to “shut up,” prompting Taufiq to intervene. He calmly told her she had no right to speak to his child in that manner.

However, the woman’s verbal attack soon intensified. According to Taufiq, she verbally insulted his family, accusing them of being disrespectful and implying they were unruly. She shouted, “Your family is from India; you have no respect; you have no rules; you think you can push everyone… You guys are f***g crazy.” When Taufiq confronted her, the woman escalated her remarks, using racial slurs such as “tandoori stinky a,” referring to South Asian food in an offensive manner.

As tensions rose, Taufiq called for security assistance, demanding the woman’s removal from the bus. The woman countered by claiming, “He does not care that I am a racist, you are racist towards me. I am American.” Taufiq, born in the U.S., quickly responded, “So are we,” highlighting the unfounded nature of her accusations.

In his Instagram post, Taufiq expressed his frustration, writing, “Blown away these types of people still exist.” He thanked United Airlines for their swift response, stating that the woman was eventually escorted off the bus and that some fellow passengers stood up in support of his family. Taufiq, who works as a wedding photographer with his wife, also mentioned that he believed the woman was intoxicated during the encounter.

This disturbing incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistence of racial prejudice, even in a multicultural society. The couple, known for photographing over 200 weddings globally each year, continues to speak out against such incidents, aiming to raise awareness about the need for more understanding and respect in public spaces.

While this incident reflects the challenges faced by Indian-Americans in everyday life, it also underscores the importance of bystander intervention and corporate responsibility. United Airlines has not yet commented on the matter beyond confirming that the woman was removed from the bus.