AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday, actor Ram Charan took to social media and shared an interesting update.

While wishing Rahman a happy birthday, Ram Charan announced that the ‘Jai Ho’ music composer has come on board for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled ‘RC 16’.

“Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always,” Ram Charan captioned the post.

The project will be directed by Buchi Babu, who is best known for his national award-winning film Uppena.

RC 16, presented by the esteemed production house Mythri Movie Makers, marks Venkata Satish Kilaru’s grand entry into film production, with the movie set to be a large-scale production with a substantial budget, carried by the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, read a statement.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar’s upcoming action thriller film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.