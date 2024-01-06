5.3 C
London
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next
EntertainmentHeadline news

AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Pasoori’ fame Ali Sethi collaborates with Jonita Gandhi

‘Pasoori’ fame singer Ali Sethi has collaborated with ‘What...
Headline news

Bangladesh general elections scheduled for January 7

Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on Sunday...
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn returns to headline ‘Raid 2’

Well-known Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn is officially returning...
Entertainment

‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, a sci-fi animation movie...
Entertainment

BAFTA unveils longlists for 2024 film awards

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards announced on Friday 24...

On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday, actor Ram Charan took to social media and shared an interesting update.

While wishing Rahman a happy birthday, Ram Charan announced that the ‘Jai Ho’ music composer has come on board for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled ‘RC 16’.

“Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always,” Ram Charan captioned the post.

The project will be directed by Buchi Babu, who is best known for his national award-winning film Uppena.

RC 16, presented by the esteemed production house Mythri Movie Makers, marks Venkata Satish Kilaru’s grand entry into film production, with the movie set to be a large-scale production with a substantial budget, carried by the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, read a statement.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar’s upcoming action thriller film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Pasoori’ fame Ali Sethi collaborates with Jonita Gandhi

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Pasoori’ fame Ali Sethi collaborates with Jonita Gandhi

Entertainment 0
‘Pasoori’ fame singer Ali Sethi has collaborated with ‘What...

India’s first sun mission, Aditya-L1 reaches final destination

Headline Story 0
India’s first solar observation mission, Aditya-L1, on Saturday (6)...

Bangladesh general elections scheduled for January 7

Headline news 0
Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on Sunday...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc