Amitabh Bachchan dismisses reports of ill health as fake news

Big B has categorically denied reports of his ill health, putting an end to swirling rumours and speculation. In a video circulating on social media, Bachchan can be seen exiting a stadium, where a concerned fan inquires about his well-being.

Bachchan responds by gesturing that everything is fine and then explicitly states, “Fake news,” effectively dispelling any concerns about his health.

Earlier in the day, social media platforms were inundated with worried fans seeking updates on Bachchan’s health following various reports claiming that the iconic actor had undergone an angioplasty procedure.

Reports varied; some suggested a clot in his leg while others mentioned a blocked artery. However, Bachchan’s swift dismissal of these reports reassures his legion of fans worldwide.

Despite the speculation, Bachchan was photographed later in the day attending final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) alongside his son, Abhishek. This public appearance further refuted the rumours surrounding his health and affirmed his robust demeanour.

The rumours regarding the Bachchan’s health had begun circulating earlier in the afternoon, with conflicting reports emerging about the nature of this his hospital visit. While some claimed it was for a routine checkup at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, others asserted that he underwent an angioplasty procedure to address the blockage in his leg or a blocked artery.

Throughout the day, there was no official confirmation from either the hospital or Bachchan’s office, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Nevertheless, social media erupted with expressions of concern and well-wishes for Bachchan’s speedy recovery. Political figures, celebrities, and fans alike took to various platforms to express their support and prayers for the legendary actor’s health and well-being.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath and his upcoming projects, including Kalki AD 2898 alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, as well as Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth in the Tamil film industry, indicate that the iconic actor remains active and committed to his craft.

Bachchan’s ability to quash rumours with a simple declaration underscores his enduring influence and the unwavering loyalty of his fan base. Despite the transient nature of social media rumours, Bachchan’s dignified response serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before succumbing to speculation.

In conclusion, Amitabh Bachchan’s dismissal of reports regarding his health as “fake news” not only puts an end to baseless rumours but also reaffirms his resilience and determination.

As fans continue to shower him with love and support, Bachchan’s unwavering spirit remains an inspiration to millions around the world.