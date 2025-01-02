Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming glimpses from new year getaway in Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Thursday by sharing a series of adorable photos from her family’s New Year getaway in Thailand. The trip, featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, and extended family members, was filled with love, laughter, and breathtaking moments. While the scenic beauty of Thailand was mesmerizing, it was Raha who stole the show with her innocent charm and captivating expressions.

Alia took to Instagram to post the pictures from their special family vacation, captioning the post: “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows…!! Happy new year all.”

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The photos gave fans a glimpse into the family’s intimate celebrations. In the first photo, Alia is all smiles as Ranbir plants a kiss on her cheek, while Raha, cradled in her arms, looks straight into the camera with a serious expression that left fans amused. Another picture shows Alia holding Raha, who gazes up at the sky, creating a moment of pure serenity.

The carousel also included a video of Alia cycling through the beautiful locales of Thailand, soaking in the scenery. Additional pictures captured the trio—Ranbir, Raha, and Alia—enjoying a serene sea view from a yacht, along with a family portrait featuring everyone onboard.

Friends and family, including Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, were also seen in cheerful moments from the getaway.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement seeing Raha’s endearing presence in the photographs. The comments section was flooded with admiration, with one user writing, “Raha is everything dreamy,” and another commenting, “Raha is the cutest.” Others joined in with sentiments like, “Raha finally decided to show her face on camera,” and “Raha is such a mood.”

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared a group photo on her Instagram handle, captioning it: “Memories made together last a lifetime (red heart emoji).”

The family portrait included Ranbir, Alia, Raha, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara, and Ayan Mukerji. The picture showcased the entire group enjoying their time together, reflecting the warmth of their family bond.

Both Ranbir and Alia have a busy year ahead. Ranbir will star in Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated two-part Ramayana. Alia, on the other hand, will headline the upcoming film Alpha. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is currently directing War 2, while Neetu Kapoor will appear in Letters to Mr. Khanna. Soni Razdan has Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal lined up.

This heartwarming getaway served as the perfect start to the new year for the Kapoor-Bhatt family, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what 2025 holds for their favorite stars.