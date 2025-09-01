Ahaan Panday opens up on struggles before ‘Saiyaara’ became a record-breaking success

Highlights:

Ahaan Panday said he felt “wronged” by people in Bollywood before his debut.

He admitted spending years in “blind optimism” while projects were delayed.

His debut film Saiyaara with Yash Raj Films has grossed £53 million (₹563 crore) worldwide.

The film is now the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. - Advertisement -

Ahaan Panday has spoken openly about the challenges he faced before his debut in Bollywood. The 27-year-old actor, who comes from the Panday family, admitted that he often felt “wronged” by people in the industry while waiting for a break. Despite these setbacks, Ahaan Panday said that he remained in what he described as “blind optimism” for nearly five years.

“Have I felt wronged by people? Yes, I have. It wouldn’t be right for me to get personal about that, but as an actor, that’s where you take inspiration from. I just kept putting myself into different things. The first four-five years, I was entirely delusional, and people around me could sense it,” Ahaan Panday told The Hollywood Reporter India.

His admission highlights how difficult it can be for even those with family ties to find their place in the industry. For Ahaan Panday, persistence and resilience became the key to navigating repeated disappointments.

Why Ahaan Panday’s Debut Was Delayed

For years, there was speculation about when Ahaan Panday would be launched under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. Several projects were planned but eventually shelved before moving into production. This left Ahaan Panday waiting much longer than expected for his first major role.

During this period, Ahaan Panday worked as an assistant director on The Railway Men. He has said that this experience helped him stay grounded and allowed him to remain connected to cinema, even though his own acting debut was still uncertain.

Ahaan Panday and the Impact of Personal Loss

While facing delays in his professional journey, Ahaan Panday also dealt with personal grief. He lost his grandmother, who he described as his “backbone.” According to Ahaan Panday, she was the only person who consistently called him a hero at home, and her absence left him deeply shaken.

He explained: “My confidence started to break after that. The only way I could deal with it was to keep working. To even be on a film set was a privilege. I was never bitter because millions dream of this opportunity.”

This period of personal loss shaped Ahaan Panday’s perspective and fueled his determination to succeed once the right opportunity arrived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Ahaan Panday and Yash Raj Films’ Role in His Launch

Eventually, YRF head Aditya Chopra assured Ahaan Panday’s parents that he would be launched under the studio’s banner. This assurance led to Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring newcomer Aneet Padda.

For Ahaan Panday, joining YRF was more than a professional milestone—it also fulfilled a personal connection. His grandmother had given him the nickname “Raj” and had always dreamed of seeing him become a Yash Raj Films hero.

“It was instinctive for me to say yes. I grew up on this cinema. My Hindu name is Yash, my sister’s name is Chandni, we were filmy YRF lovers. Somewhere, I did this for her,” Ahaan Panday explained.

Box Office Success of Saiyaara

Released in 2025, Saiyaara has become a landmark success in Indian cinema. The film is now the highest-grossing love story in Bollywood history and the most successful debut film featuring newcomers.

So far, Saiyaara has earned an estimated £53 million (₹563 crore) worldwide. This makes it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, further establishing Ahaan Panday as one of the most promising new actors in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

What’s Next for Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday has not yet announced his next project, but his debut has already positioned him as a sought-after name in Bollywood. Industry observers believe that the combination of Saiyaara’s commercial success and his candid reflections on his struggles has created strong momentum for his career.

Audiences and producers alike are waiting to see what direction Ahaan Panday will take next. Whether he continues with romantic dramas or explores other genres, his entry into Bollywood has already made an impact.

Ahaan Panday’s Journey From Struggle to Success

The journey of Ahaan Panday shows the realities behind the glamour of a Bollywood debut. Despite family connections, he faced years of uncertainty, professional delays, and personal loss. Yet, through persistence and resilience, Ahaan Panday turned these challenges into fuel for his performance in Saiyaara.

Today, with Saiyaara breaking box office records and establishing itself as a milestone in Indian cinema, Ahaan Panday has emerged as a new voice in the industry. His reflections on being wronged, his acknowledgment of delusion during early years, and his honesty about personal struggles add depth to his story.

As he prepares for his next chapter, Ahaan Panday represents both the difficulties and the possibilities that come with making a mark in Bollywood.