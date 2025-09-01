Leni Klum shines alongside Heidi Klum at Venice Film Festival in Intimissimi Gowns

Highlights:

The red carpet outing marked another step in Leni Klum's modeling career.

Leni Klum continued to build her presence in the modeling world by appearing alongside her mother, Heidi Klum, at the 82nd Venice Film Festival on August 27. The mother-daughter duo wore co-ordinated gowns by Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, where both serve as ambassadors. Their joint appearance quickly became one of the most discussed fashion moments of the festival’s opening night.

For Heidi Klum, the appearance was another reminder of her long-standing influence on red carpet fashion. For Leni Klum, however, it represented another step forward in shaping her individual career, while still drawing attention to the mother-daughter dynamic that has defined several of her public moments so far.

Leni Klum’s Black Intimissimi Gown

At 21, Leni Klum is steadily developing her professional identity, and her choice at Venice reflected both continuity with her mother’s style and her own personal approach. Leni wore a black corset gown designed by Intimissimi, featuring sheer corsetry, symmetrical hip cut-outs and a plunging neckline.

The darker tone of her gown contrasted with Heidi Klum’s blush pink silk version, signaling individuality while maintaining a co-ordinated theme. Leni paired the gown with an emerald and diamond necklace, adding a color contrast to the all-black design. She completed her appearance with strappy sandals and soft waves in her hair, which echoed her mother’s look but included subtle differences that made her style distinct.

Heidi Klum’s Matching Look and Public Posts

Heidi Klum wore a blush pink gown from the same collection. The design featured corseted boning, a sheer bodice, a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a hip cut-out. She accessorized with diamond chokers and styled her hair in waves with bangs.

Arriving by boat to the festival, Heidi shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on social media. Among them were affectionate images with Leni Klum, captioned with, “having the best time with my baby.” These posts emphasized the personal bond behind their joint appearance and highlighted their close connection, both privately and professionally.

Leni Klum and the Intimissimi Collaboration

The Venice Film Festival appearance is not Leni Klum’s first collaboration with Intimissimi. In 2022, she appeared alongside Heidi Klum in a lingerie campaign for the brand, a campaign that drew both attention and criticism. The decision to pair a mother and daughter in lingerie-focused advertising sparked mixed reactions at the time.

By appearing together once again, this time in gowns with lingerie-inspired elements, the Klums reinforced their professional association with the brand. For Heidi, it marked continuity in her ambassador role. For Leni Klum, it demonstrated her ability to navigate public attention and scrutiny while advancing her modeling career.

Leni Klum’s Career Development

Leni Klum’s presence at Venice adds to a growing list of high-profile appearances. While her career remains closely associated with her mother’s influence, she is gradually establishing her own identity within the fashion industry. Her choice of gown, accessories and styling in Venice highlighted her ability to differentiate her image while still engaging in the collaborative opportunities her mother brings.

The balance between individuality and shared appearances remains central to Leni Klum’s career trajectory. Each joint outing underscores the family connection, but also serves as a platform for her to take on more visibility as an independent model.

Reception of the Heidi and Leni Klum Appearance

The Venice outing reignited debate about the Klums’ ongoing partnership with Intimissimi. For some observers, their co-ordinated appearance represented a bold fashion statement that blurred the lines between lingerie-inspired design and red carpet wear. For others, it brought renewed focus on the criticisms that followed their 2022 lingerie campaign.

Regardless of opinion, the joint appearance placed Leni Klum firmly in the international spotlight once again, cementing her status as a rising figure in the industry. It also reinforced the continuing relevance of Heidi Klum in fashion circles, showing how her presence extends across generations.

Other Highlights from the Venice Film Festival

The 82nd Venice Film Festival runs from August 27 to September 6, attracting global attention for both its film premieres and its red carpet appearances. Other notable attendees on opening night included Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton and Julia Roberts. Roberts drew attention for wearing a cardigan printed with portraits of Italian director Luca Guadagnino.

The festival began with the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia, a drama set in Italy that explores political and personal dilemmas. The combination of high-profile films and fashion statements reaffirmed Venice’s role as one of the most influential cultural events of the year.

Leni Klum’s Growing Role in Fashion

Leni Klum’s red carpet appearance at Venice demonstrated her ability to stand out while sharing the stage with her internationally known mother. Wearing a bold black corset gown from Intimissimi, she balanced individuality with co-ordination, reinforcing her rising profile in the modeling world.

While their appearance sparked renewed debate about their lingerie partnership, it also positioned Leni Klum as a central figure in discussions about fashion, branding and generational change. As the festival continues, her presence at Venice will be remembered as another milestone in her emerging career.