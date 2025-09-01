Linkin Park to perform first ever India concert at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026

Highlights:

Linkin Park to headline Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai.

Festival dates: January 24–25, 2026.

This will be Linkin Park’s first-ever concert in India.

Part of the band’s From Zero World Tour. - Advertisement -

Mike Shinoda: “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

Linkin Park will perform in India for the first time when they headline the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. The two day festival will take place on January 24 and 25, 2026, and will feature more than 40 international and local artists, including Playboi Carti. The appearance is part of the band’s From Zero World Tour.

Linkin Park to headline Lollapalooza India

Linkin Park is confirmed to headline Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai. Organizers say the festival will include a mix of global and homegrown acts across two days. For Linkin Park, this is a first ever show in India despite a long record of touring and recording success in other markets. The booking responds to sustained demand from Indian fans who have followed the band’s work for over two decades.

Linkin Park’s first concert in India

This appearance will mark Linkin Park’s first concert in the country. The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and remains a frequently requested international act in India. The group’s catalog includes widely streamed songs that have maintained visibility with younger and older listeners. With the Lollapalooza India stage, Linkin Park will bring a full production show to a festival that attracts large cross genre audiences.

In a message to fans, co founder Mike Shinoda said:

“India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

Linkin Park and the From Zero World Tour

Linkin Park announced the Mumbai date as part of the From Zero World Tour. The tour supports the band’s latest record, From Zero. On this album cycle, Linkin Park introduced new members Emily Armstrong on vocals, Colin Brittain on drums, and Alex Federer on guitar. They join long time members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, and Joe Hahn. The current lineup reflects the band’s plan to present new material along with established songs that have defined their live sets.

Linkin Park’s recent releases and return to activity

Linkin Park resumed activity in 2024 after a seven year break that followed the death of lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017. Since returning, Linkin Park has released tracks such as “Lost” and “Friendly Fire,” alongside the new album From Zero. These releases have extended Linkin Park’s presence on streaming platforms and radio while setting the stage for a larger international tour schedule. The Mumbai performance is aligned with that schedule and is positioned as a key tour stop in South Asia.

Linkin Park’s catalog and audience in India

For Indian fans, Linkin Park’s show at Lollapalooza India is a significant milestone. The band’s catalog includes “In the End,” “Numb,” and “Crawling,” songs that remain common in playlists and continue to draw new listeners. Linkin Park’s blend of rock, hip hop, and electronic elements has influenced artists across genres and has sustained demand for a live appearance in India. With a two day festival format, the event gives Linkin Park a platform to reach longtime followers and first time concertgoers.

What to expect from Linkin Park at Lollapalooza Mumbai

Attendees can expect a set that connects Linkin Park’s well known material with tracks from From Zero. The festival environment will place Linkin Park alongside more than 40 acts from India and abroad, including Playboi Carti. The scheduling across January 24 and 25, 2026, allows festival goers to plan for a full weekend program in Mumbai. For Linkin Park, the show provides a first opportunity to perform in India and to present the current lineup to a new market as part of the From Zero World Tour.

Why Linkin Park’s debut matters

Linkin Park’s debut in India closes a long running gap between audience demand and touring logistics. Fans who discovered Linkin Park through early albums and those who came to the band through later releases will see a headline set built around songs that have remained part of popular culture. The Lollapalooza India booking confirms Linkin Park’s continued relevance and gives the band a formal entry into the Indian live market. As a first concert in the country, it also marks an important date for the festival’s growing history.