Not just talent but I bring cultural heritage that define our cinema at Cannes: Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari had a fashionable outing at the Cannes Film Festival, but for her, the experience held a deeper significance. The actor viewed it as an opportunity to redefine beauty standards and celebrate inclusivity on a global stage.

As a brand ambassador for French cosmetic label L’Oréal Paris, Aditi used the festival to promote these values. “Representing India at the Cannes Film Festival is an immense honor and a moment of pride for me. Watching icons walk the red carpet, the awards, and fashion has always inspired me. So, to be a part of it myself is surreal. Cannes is not just a celebration of global cinema but also a platform where diverse cultures and stories come together. I feel huge pride in being a part of L’Oréal Paris legacy and the Cannes legacy, which L’Oréal Paris has been with for 27 years.”

Aditi saw her presence at the international film festival as a chance to showcase the richness and diversity of Indian cinema and beauty to a global audience. “As an Indian actor, I bring with me not just my talent but also the cultural heritage and storytelling traditions that define our cinema. Through my presence at Cannes, I aim to contribute to the perception of Indian cinema beyond the conventional narratives. I want to highlight the depth and diversity of our storytelling, the talent of our filmmakers, and the beauty of our diverse landscapes and cultures. Additionally, as a brand spokesperson, I see it as an opportunity to redefine beauty standards and celebrate inclusivity on a global stage,” she noted.

“It reaffirmed my belief in the importance of self-worth and the power of our voices. By being at Cannes, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and to recognize that they too can live their dreams, belong, and own their worth in the world,” Aditi said, noting the rave reviews she’s receiving for her web series, Heeramandi.

This marked Aditi’s third year at Cannes, having made her debut in 2022. For her red carpet debut, she wore a hand-dyed, intricately embroidered organza saree. This year, she embraced the brand’s theme, ‘Many Ways to be an Icon,’ finding the experience incredibly empowering.

Aditi hopes her presence at Cannes inspires a more inclusive and diverse representation of beauty in the global arena. Her passion for inclusive and diverse beauty stems from personal experience.

She has struggled with self-doubt and confusion in accepting herself. “My journey towards self-acceptance and confidence has been one of being expansive and open to learning. I embrace and celebrate my uniqueness. Like many people, I have faced moments of self-doubt and confusion and struggled in my own way,” she shared.

“There were times when I felt pressure to conform to certain standards or to fit into a specific mold of what was considered beautiful and acceptable. However, over time, I have come to realize the importance of embracing my individuality and celebrating my own unique beauty,” Aditi continued. She described this journey as “a happy journey of learning to love and accept myself for who I am, with the self-awareness of my vulnerabilities.”

“Through this process, I have discovered that true confidence comes from within, from accepting ourselves authentically and recognizing our own worth beyond external appearances. My journey has taught me the power of self-love, kindness, and the beauty of embracing our uniqueness,” concluded the actor, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Lioness.