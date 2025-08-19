Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines controversy resurfaces after Faissal Khan’s remarks

Highlights:

Faissal Khan alleged on 18 August that Aamir Khan has a child with Jessica Hines born out of wedlock.

Reports of a relationship between Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines date back to the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2005, Stardust magazine claimed Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines had a son named Jaan.

Neither Aamir Khan nor Jessica Hines has publicly responded to Faissal Khan's latest remarks.

British writer and journalist Jessica Hines has returned to public attention following remarks by actor Faissal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan. At a press conference on 18 August, Faissal alleged that Aamir Khan has a child with Jessica Hines born out of wedlock. The statement revived speculation that has followed Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines since the early 2000s.

Who is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is known for her work as a journalist and author. She is best known for Looking for the Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me, a book that explored Indian cinema through the lens of Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom. Over the years, she has written on Bollywood and Indian culture.

Hines is also the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Fingerprint Content, a creative company that works across entertainment, politics and social impact. According to the company’s description, she has more than two decades of experience across the UK, US and Indian film industries and has collaborated with cultural figures internationally. Her projects span fiction, satire, documentary and hybrid storytelling, with themes that include climate, justice, identity and the future.

Aamir Khan: connection reported in the late 1990s and 2000s

Public interest in a link between Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Reports said they met on the sets of Ghulam (1998) and grew close. In 2005, Stardust magazine reported that Aamir Khan was in a live-in relationship with Jessica Hines and that they had a son, Jaan. The report also claimed Aamir Khan distanced himself after Hines became pregnant, while she decided to raise the child independently. These details have remained unverified by the parties named.

Faissal Khan’s press conference and his claims about Aamir Khan

On 18 August, Faissal Khan held a press conference that addressed family matters and referred to Jessica Hines and the alleged child. He said his family had attempted to portray him as mentally unstable and that his statements about Aamir Khan’s relationship with Jessica Hines had created tensions.

Faissal stated that he had written a letter criticising family members, noting that Aamir Khan had divorced Reena Dutta, was living with Kiran Rao, and had also been in a relationship with Jessica Hines, with whom he “has an illegitimate child.” This line is the central claim that renewed discussion of Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines.

Present status: responses from Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines

As of publication, neither Aamir Khan nor Jessica Hines has issued a public response to Faissal Khan’s latest remarks. There is no independent confirmation from Aamir Khan or Jessica Hines regarding the claims mentioned at the press conference. The lack of comment has kept the focus on the historical reports and on Faissal Khan’s statements rather than on any new verification.

Aamir Khan in the public conversation

Aamir Khan remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable figures, which is why public statements involving his personal life gain attention. The mention of Aamir Khan in relation to Jessica Hines has periodically resurfaced over the years whenever older magazine reports or family comments are referenced. In this instance, Faissal Khan’s press interaction has placed Aamir Khan back at the centre of an ongoing public discussion that is based on earlier reports and allegations rather than new, on-the-record confirmation from the individuals involved.

Context for readers following Aamir Khan news

For readers tracking developments around Aamir Khan, the current situation is limited to:

a press conference on 18 August where Faissal Khan referred to Jessica Hines and repeated the allegation;

past media reports from the early 2000s, including the 2005 Stardust article naming a child, Jaan;

no present-day comment from Aamir Khan or Jessica Hines.

Until either Aamir Khan or Jessica Hines addresses the matter directly, the discussion remains tied to Faissal Khan’s claims and archived coverage. The renewed interest highlights how references to Aamir Khan’s personal life continue to draw attention, but the factual record is unchanged from what has been stated publicly in the past.