10 Indian cities screening films showcasing LGBTQIA+ narratives

Five short films from India, Spain, the Philippines, the UK, and the US showcasing LGBTQIA+ narratives that resonate with resilience and authenticity are being screened in 10 cities across India.

British Council in partnership with British BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival launched the 10th edition of the ‘Five Films for Freedom’ last week.

In India, in partnership with The Queer Muslim Project, 12 screenings for the films will be held. At the launch event in Delhi, the first screening was held, showcasing diverse narratives and fostering dialogue on LGBTQIA+ issues.

“We are very happy to be working together with BFI Flare, and The Queer Muslim Project once more on ‘Five Films For Freedom’, a celebration of diversity and cross-cultural understanding,” said Alison Barrett, director (India) of British Council.

“At the British Council, we think there are no boundaries to love. ‘Five Films For Freedom’ respects creativity and expressiveness and stands in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. We are proud of our continued support of this programme, which not only spotlights fresh stories but also creates new connections and understanding,” she added.

The films selected for screening are The First Kiss, directed by Miguel Lafuente (Spain); Little One, directed by Clister Santos (Philippines); Compton’s 22, directed by Drew de Pinto (US); Cursive, directed by Isabel Steuble-Johnson (UK); and Halfway directed by Kumar Chheda (India).

Chheda said there could have been “no greater joy than to see my film reach audiences around the world”.

These films will be promoted across the British Council’s extensive global digital networks and made accessible via BFI Player. In India, the films are being screened till March 24 in Delhi, Kolkata, Gangtok, Agartala, Shantiniketan, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Goa.