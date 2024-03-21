13.9 C
London
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessZomato scraps green uniform plan amid public backlash
Business

Zomato scraps green uniform plan amid public backlash

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Nirav Modi ordered to pay £6.3m to Bank of India

LONDON High Court has ordered fugitive Indian businessman, Nirav...
Business

Sunak launches measures to help small businesses in weak economy

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak on Monday (18) launched measures...
Business

Audi India plans local assembly of EVs: Balbir Singh Dhillon

AUTOMAKER Audi India is looking to commence local assembly...
Business

February inflation eases to 3.4 per cent; lowest in 2.5 years

Britain’s annual inflation rate fell more than expected in...
Business

Sunak’s father-in-law gifts grandson Infosys shares worth £23m

THE father-in-law of prime minister Rishi Sunak and the...

INDIA’s largest food delivery firm Zomato on Wednesday (20) ditched plans for green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only service, citing concerns the country’s vast vegetarian population might then shun its regular service.

The decision was taken less than 24 hours after Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced a green-coloured “Pure Veg” fleet, different from its normal red, to bring orders from vegetarian-only restaurants – a move that sparked widespread criticism and some praise, both mostly on social media.

“This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked” by gated communities, Goyal said on X, announcing the scrapping of the green uniform.

“Our riders’ physical safety is of paramount importance to us. We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us,” he said.

More than one-third of India’s 1.4 billion people is estimated to be vegetarian – the world’s largest percentage of people who don’t eat meat or eggs – as they follow diets promoted by groups within Hinduism and other religions.

Some vegetarians choose not to eat in restaurants that also serve meat and don’t rent out houses to meat-eating tenants.

Differing views on food choices have sometimes sparked violence, and the widespread ban on the slaughter of cows – considered sacred by Hindus – effectively prohibits the sale of beef and has triggered attacks against Muslims suspected of illegally slaughtering cows.

Zomato’s move to launch a vegetarian-only delivery fleet drew criticism, including from politicians, on X with users saying it is discriminatory and promoted caste divides.

Supporters praised it saying it would help them easily locate vegetarian-only restaurants in the Zomato app and avoid any possibility of food getting mixed up.

Goyal said Zomato will continue to have a dedicated service for vegetarians but in its usual red-coloured fleet. The decision was taken, Goyal said, after receiving feedback on the move, including “all the love and all the brickbats”.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunak launches measures to help small businesses in weak economy
Next article
Nirav Modi ordered to pay £6.3m to Bank of India

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Nirav Modi ordered to pay £6.3m to Bank of India

Business 0
LONDON High Court has ordered fugitive Indian businessman, Nirav...

Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix

Entertainment 0
After having a successful run at the box office,...

Delhi chief minister opposed to Modi arrested in graft case

India News 0
THE top politician in India’s capital New Delhi was...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Indigo Giant: New play exposes colonial atrocities in undivided India

Arts and Culture 0
THE story of Bengal farmers rising up against British...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc