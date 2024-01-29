8.4 C
London
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessWestcombe Group opens Hampton by Hilton Hotel in London
Business

Westcombe Group opens Hampton by Hilton Hotel in London

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

What next for Zee as Sony rejects merger?

SONY “terminated” on Monday (22) the $10-billion (£7.9bn) merger...
Business

Adani to start Dharavi slum redevelopment survey next month

A firm led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani will...
Business

Nikhil Rathi urges balanced approach to consumer tech in finance

THE chief of UK financial watchdog has emphasised the...
Business

Netflix adds 13m new subscribers in three months despite price hike

Netflix added 13 million subscribers in the final three...
Business

Probe into how financial firms deal with sexual misconduct and bullying

BRITAIN’S financial services regulator is looking at how investment...

A leading UK property developer owned by the Pankhania family and specialising in Grade I and II listed buildings, announced on Monday (29) the completion of a Hampton by Hilton Hotel in London.

Acre Hotels, the hospitality arm of the Westcombe Group, was behind the £13 million property in Old Street, Shoreditch, east London.

With 35 permanent staff across its five floors, the hotel opened on Monday with facilities including a gym, a restaurant, a 24/7 menu available in its lobby bar and a conference room.

Westcombe Group is owned by the Pankhania family and was founded in 1975 by chairman Vraj Pankhania.

The development was led by CEO Kamal Pankhania and COO Sunil Pankhania.

It is the first time Westcombe Group has worked with Hampton by Hilton.

Vraj Pankhania

In a statement, the property developer noted the hotel’s unusual double basement design, in which two separate basements of five metres and 10 metres depth, respectively, were excavated.

“This called for unique problem solving while ensuring that a large amount of natural light still reached the basements, which contain meeting rooms, a gym, guest rooms and other state-of-the-art facilities,” the statement added.

“Through the development Westcombe Group also used adapted innovative secant piling, overlapping layers of material to ensure maximum water tightness and prevent leaks in the basement.”

The Pankhania family; Vraj (third from left) with his sons Kamal (second from left) and Sunil (second from right)

Kamal Pankhania said, “I’m proud to see the hotel open and taking in guests to enjoy our hard work. We are confident the hotel will serve its customers and the local community well. We’re delighted to have worked with as established a brand as Hampton by Hilton.”

Graham Dodd, managing director, development, UK & Ireland at Hilton, said, “We are delighted to partner with Westcombe Group on their first Hilton-branded hotel development, delivering a high-quality London hotel in this fantastic location.”

Westcombe said sustainability was at the heart of the build, which uses harvested rainwater in its systems and has a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
What next for Zee as Sony rejects merger?

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Homeless drug addict kills Indian student with hammer in US

USA News 0
A 25-year-old Indian student, a recent MBA graduate in...

British Asian Trust initiative to focus on education for 4 million kids in India

UK News 0
The British Asian Trust is spearheading a major educational...

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani team up for ‘Article 370’

Entertainment 0
Stories of Kashmir never cease to fascinate moviegoers and...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc