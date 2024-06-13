26.5 C
New York
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsUS woman scammed out of $720,000 in fake jewellery scheme in India's...
India News

US woman scammed out of $720,000 in fake jewellery scheme in India’s Rajasthan

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Traditional Gold Necklace shot in studio light.

Related stories

India News

Suspected militant killed; 7 security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

A series of violent incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir have...
India News

World Bank says India will remain fastest-growing major economy

The World Bank Report has predicted that India will...
India News

Large-scale manhunt in Kashmir following fatal attack on Hindu pilgrims

Indian soldiers have launched an extensive manhunt in the...
India News

Opposition call for inquiry into market activity following Indian election outcome

In the wake of India's recent national elections, Rahul...
India News

India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

The main opposition Congress party in India received a...

A US woman was defrauded of by a swindler in India’s western state, Rajasthan, by selling her jewelry worth  ₹300 ($3.59) for  ₹60,000,000 (approximately $720,000). A jeweler duo from Jaipur allegedly polished silver jewelry with a chain and sold it to a US woman at the price of gold.

According to the reports received from the police, a US woman named Cherish Nortje met the jeweler owner on social media in 2022. She bought jewelry for the last two years worth $720,000, considering it genuine jewelry.

Nortje discovered the fraud when her jewelry was rejected as fake at an exhibition in the US last April. Experts confirmed that the jewelry was low-cost and the case was indeed fraud.

In May, she returned to Jaipur and confronted the shop owners, identified as Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav, who dismissed her claims. This led to a heated argument, and eventually, all parties went to the police station to resolve the matter.

The woman demanded her fake jewelry be replaced and claimed irregularities in the carat and quantities as well. Rajendra and Gaurav Soni denied these allegations, insisting she had purchased the jewelry from their shop.

- Advertisement -

Police reviewed CCTV footage showing the woman leaving the shop with the jewelry. On May 18, she filed an FIR against the shop owners. A case was registered under section 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code against Rajendra and Gaurav.

Jaipur police, with assistance from the US Embassy, investigated and found that the jewelry was silver with gold polish, significantly overvalued by the shop owners. Rajendra and Gaurav Soni had polished silver chains with gold and sold $300-worth moissanite stones at higher prices with fake certificates.

The police confirmed the fraud through lab tests in Sitapura and arrested Nand Kishore, who had been issuing fake certificates for money. Authorities are now searching for Rajendra and Gaurav Soni, forming special teams to locate the absconding suspects.

The incident has significant implications for the city’s reputation as a global jewelry hub, casting doubt on the authenticity and quality of its offerings.

Known for its high-quality jewelry, Jaipur attracts buyers from across India and the world. However, this incident has disrupted its reputation, worrying both local authorities and international visitors about the city’s trustworthiness as a jewelry market.

The scam has shaken the confidence of international tourists and buyers in the Jaipur jewelry market, renowned for its gems and diamonds. This could lead to a decline in tourism and sales, with local jewelers and businesses concerned about the negative impact on the market’s integrity.

Jaipur’s jewelry industry, which has built global trust and authenticity over the years, is now at risk due to the actions of two individuals. The incident could cause a decline in tourist confidence, potentially affecting the broader economy, including hospitality, transport, and local artisans.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Suspected militant killed; 7 security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Michael Caine and his Indian wife, Shakira are married for five decades

Entertainment 0
The most romantic of all the story we come...

Indian-American singer Avie Sheck goes viral for video with his mother

Features 0
Indian-American singer-songwriter Avie Sheck, based in Los Angeles, collaborated...

Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

Headline news 0
Social media is buzzing with shock and sadness after...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc