India News

Suspected militant killed; 7 security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

India has around 500,000 soldiers permanently deployed in Kashmir. (Photo: Getty Images)

A series of violent incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir have resulted in the death of a suspected militant and injuries to seven security personnel, police reported on Wednesday. The clashes began late on Tuesday night in Hiranagar, a village near the border with Pakistan.

According to top police officer Anand Jain, “This appears to be a fresh infiltration in which one terrorist was killed and the search for one more is ongoing.” Security forces engaged in a gunfight with an individual they believe crossed from Pakistan.

Shortly after, a separate attack occurred in the remote Doda area, roughly 100 kilometres north of the initial incident. Suspected militants hurled grenades and opened fire at an army checkpoint, wounding six soldiers and one police officer. “A search operation is on in the forest area,” stated police senior superintendent Javaid Iqbal, confirming that six of the wounded were taken to a hospital for treatment.

These clashes come just days after a deadly assault on a bus of Indian pilgrims in the southern district of Reasi, where nine people were killed and dozens injured. Survivors recounted that the gunman continued to fire on the bus even after it crashed into a ravine. Authorities have launched a manhunt and offered a £19,000 reward for information on the attacker, whose sketch has been circulated.

Kashmir remains a focal point of conflict between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim the region in full. The area has seen a violent insurgency since 1989, with tens of thousands killed. Although incidents of violence have decreased since 2019, when India revoked the limited autonomy of its controlled part of Kashmir, recent attacks signal persistent unrest.

India has consistently accused Pakistan of aiding insurgents, a claim Pakistan denies. With about 500,000 soldiers deployed in Kashmir, India continues to maintain a strong military presence in the territory.

