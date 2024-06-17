Row erupts in India over electronic voting machine after Musk tweet

A tweet by Elon Musk on electronic voting machines has reignited a debate in India over their reliability. Just a week after announcing the general election results, Rahul Gandhi from Congress and other members of the opposition party have claimed that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) had been tampered with by a candidate from the Shiv Sena party who contested and won elections from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) to win the elections.

Rahul Gandhi posted this on social media after alleged remarks on a relative of Shiv Sena’s candidate, Ravindra Waikar, who won the polls from Mumbai’s North-West seat by 48 votes, had a phone that unlocks an EVM.

We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high. https://t.co/PHzJsoXpLh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2024

It is alleged that a mobile phone was connected to the EVM machine during the counting of votes on June 4. However, Vandana Suryavanshi who was appointed by Election Commission to count the votes has dismissed the alleged reports of tampering and has called this as ‘fake news.’

A defamation notice has been issued to the publication where she asserted that the EVM is a standalone system, not programmable and has no wireless communication capabilities. The BJP hit out at the opposition leaders over the issue and demanded that the Election Commission should prosecute all those who “amplified the lie” by sharing the news report.

EVMs in India are a “black box,” and nobody is allowed to scrutinize them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability. https://t.co/nysn5S8DCF pic.twitter.com/7sdTWJXOAb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2024

Congress’ ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the credibility of EVMs, demanding that all future elections be conducted using ballot papers.

But former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP countered Musk’s criticism of EVMs and said that the billionaire businessman’s view may apply to the US and other places where they use regular compute platforms to build “Internet-connected voting machines”.

This is a huge sweeping generalization statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong. @elonmusk ‘s view may apply to US n other places – where they use regular compute platforms to build Internet connected Voting machines.