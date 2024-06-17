29.1 C
Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral arena, to contest seat vacated by Rahul
India News

Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral arena, to contest seat vacated by Rahul

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Getty Images)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to vacate his Wayanad seat in Kerala, opting to concentrate on his stronghold in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. This decision paves the way for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her electoral debut from Wayanad, a constituency he had secured for two consecutive terms.

The announcement came from Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge following a party meeting where the strategic move was finalized. “Rahul Gandhi will continue to serve Rae Bareli due to its historical significance for our family,” Kharge stated. “According to party regulations, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad, where Rahul has garnered substantial support.”

During the recent general election campaign, Priyanka Gandhi played a crucial role in countering criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. Her efforts included addressing public meetings across 16 states and one union territory, where she skillfully blended personal anecdotes with national issues to rally support for the Congress party.

Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy has garnered attention and praise from political analysts. Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha described her as “an exceptional campaigner,” noting her effective responses to Modi’s comments and her role in bolstering the party’s parliamentary standing.

Looking ahead to her new electoral challenge, Priyanka Gandhi expressed confidence and dedication. “I am delighted to represent Wayanad. I pledge to honor the trust placed in me and continue the initiatives started by Rahul Gandhi,” she affirmed.

If elected, Priyanka Gandhi will join her mother Sonia Gandhi, who presently serves as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, marking a significant presence of the Gandhi family in Parliament.

Shelbin MS

GARAVI GUJARAT

