Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar
India News

Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga in front of the Mysore Palace during the International Day of Yoga celebrations, on June 21, 2022 in Mysuru, India. (Photo: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead this year’s International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Friday. This marks Modi’s inaugural visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the commencement of his third term as Prime Minister. His arrival in Srinagar is scheduled for Thursday.

Preparations, supervised by AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, are currently underway with all requisite arrangements in place. The event anticipates the participation of hundreds, including numerous sportspersons. Participants, selected and presently undergoing training, will showcase various yoga asanas during the festivities.

Modi’s previous visit to Srinagar was in March this year, when he addressed a public rally at the Bakhshi stadium.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, emphasizing yoga’s role in promoting individual and societal wellbeing. Modi has actively encouraged grassroots participation by corresponding with every gram pradhan to foster yoga initiatives in rural areas.

In an additional initiative, the AYUSH minister launched a ‘Common Yoga Protocol Book in Braille’ to aid visually impaired individuals in learning and practicing yoga. Also introduced was a comic book titled Prof Ayushman on yoga, aimed at cultivating yoga interest among young audiences.

This year’s celebration will feature special events like ‘Yoga for Space’, conducted with the support of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ISRO scientists and officials, including those from the Gaganyaan project team, will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol on the day.

In 2023, Modi led the global celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, while the national event was hosted by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

