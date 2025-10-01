US comedians face backlash over Riyadh Comedy Festival amid human rights concerns

Highlights:

The Riyadh Comedy Festival has drawn global attention due to the participation of high-profile US comedians in a country with a record of human rights violations.

Decisions to perform or decline highlight the tension between ethical principles and financial incentives in the comedy industry.

Strict content restrictions at the festival limit freedom of expression for performers.

The event occurs in a sensitive political context, including anniversaries of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's assassination and the execution of Turki al-Jasser.

The festival sparks broader debate about censorship, accountability, and the role of comedy in addressing—or ignoring—human rights issues.

The Riyadh Comedy Festival, running from September 27 through October 9, has become a center of debate in the entertainment world. The festival features internationally known performers, including Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Pete Davidson, Andrew Schulz, Jo Koy, Bill Burr, Jessica Kirson, Jimmy Carr, and Louis C.K. While the lineup is star-studded, the event has drawn criticism due to the ethical questions surrounding performing in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the most socially conservative nations in the world, with a record of suppressing dissent, restricting free speech, and imprisoning activists. Human rights organizations have argued that by performing in the country, comedians risk appearing to overlook or legitimize systemic abuses.

Marc Maron, host of the WTF podcast, addressed the controversy directly:

“Like, ‘From the folks that brought you 9/11, two weeks of laughter in the desert. Don’t miss it.’ The same guy paying them also paid the guy to bone-saw Jamal Khashoggi.”

Comedy, Principles, and Paychecks

The decision to participate in the Riyadh Comedy Festival has split the comedy community. Several comedians publicly declined invitations based on ethical considerations. Shane Gillis stated that the festival organizers “doubled the bag” after he initially refused but he maintained his decision. Mike Birbiglia and Leslie Liao also rejected offers, citing principles over financial gain.

Some performers reconsidered after initially agreeing to participate. Nimesh Patel, scheduled to perform on Sunday, cancelled after a change of heart. Tim Dillon said he was removed from the festival after making jokes about slavery in Saudi Arabia. Atsuko Okatsuka highlighted the strict content guidelines, noting performers could not make jokes that “degrade, defame, or bring into public disrepute” the country, its royal family, or religion.

At the same time, financial incentives influenced decisions for others. Chris Distefano, who performed at the festival, admitted that his fiancée encouraged him to accept the offer despite his reservations. This situation illustrates the tension between career opportunities, money, and personal ethics in international comedy.

Comedy, Censorship, and Social Media Debate

The Riyadh Comedy Festival has sparked conversations about censorship, artistic freedom, and accountability. Social media platforms have amplified these discussions, with clips of performances and commentary generating debate over the ethics of performing in countries with poor human rights records.

Performers at the festival face limits on their content. These restrictions highlight the challenges of practicing comedy in environments where free expression is curtailed. For many comedians, navigating these limitations requires careful consideration of both audience expectations and potential backlash.

Comedy, Cultural Expansion, and Human Rights

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in entertainment, sports, and tourism under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost its global image. The Riyadh Comedy Festival is part of this broader strategy. At the same time, the country continues to suppress dissent and jail journalists. Human Rights Watch criticized the festival as a way to “deflect attention from brutal repression of free speech and other pervasive human rights violations.”

The festival coincides with the seventh anniversary of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination and follows the execution of investigative journalist Turki al-Jasser. These events place the festival in a highly sensitive context, intensifying the scrutiny on performers.

Comedy, Choice, and Accountability

The Riyadh Comedy Festival illustrates the complex decisions entertainers face when global opportunities intersect with ethical considerations. Comedians must balance censorship, audience expectations, and financial incentives with personal and professional values.

For many performers, the festival is more than a stage; it reflects a larger debate over the role of comedy in societies with restrictive laws and questionable human rights practices. The event highlights the ongoing tension between art, money, and morality in a globalized world, emphasizing that decisions in comedy are rarely just about laughs.